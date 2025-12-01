Huber Select Large Cap Value Fund to Acquire the Assets of Coho Relative Value Fund

El Segundo, CA, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huber Capital Management, LLC is pleased to announce that the Huber Select Large Cap Value Fund, Institutional Class, (HULEX), has acquired the assets of the Coho Relative Value Fund (COHOX).

“As the mutual fund industry continues to shrink, consolidation will become an ever-increasing part of the industry’s landscape and Huber Capital intends to be a leader in its evolution. This acquisition reflects our continued focus on providing investors with high-quality investment options and seamless access to our strategies,” said Joe Huber, CEO of Huber Capital Management. “We’re excited to welcome the Coho Relative Value Fund shareholders to our family and look forward to seeking to help them pursue their long-term investment goals within our established platform.”

“Reflective of our commitment to shareholders and our belief in Huber Capital Management’s investment strategy, philosophy, and process, Coho’s management team intends to remain shareholders in the Huber Select Large Cap Value Fund after the closing of the reorganization,” said Glenn Dever, President of Coho Partners Ltd.

The acquisition pairs Huber Capital Management’s investment capabilities and operational scale with the Coho Relative Value Fund’s established investor base. Coho fund’s shareholders will continue to enjoy participation in a professionally managed portfolio with similar principal investment strategies through a tax-free reorganization. The combined fund is expected to benefit from greater operational efficiencies and increased asset scale, managed by an advisor that is well positioned to facilitate and support the future growth of the fund.

About Huber Capital Management, LLC

Huber Capital Management (“HCM”) is a 100% employee-owned investment advisory firm. Founded in 2007, HCM generally acts as a fully discretionary investment manager, providing investment advisory services to institutional accounts and mutual funds. The firm brings together an experienced group of investment professionals committed to a disciplined, value-based investment process which utilizes best practices of both fundamental research and behavioral psychology to create a distinctive investment approach. Investment advice is tailored to clients’ needs through consideration of the clients’ specified guidelines, objectives and restrictions. HCM seeks to provide investment supervisory services to registered investment companies based on the investment objectives and restrictions as set forth in the prospectuses of such companies.

