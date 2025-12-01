$6.3 Bn Automotive Leaf Spring Market Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Leaf Spring Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automotive Leaf Spring Market, valued at USD 4.95 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 4.10% to reach USD 6.30 Billion by 2030.

Automotive leaf springs are robust suspension components comprising multiple arched steel plates, or leaves, securely fastened together to absorb road shocks, support vehicle weight, and manage axle movement, primarily utilized in heavy-duty and commercial vehicles.

The market's growth is predominantly driven by the increasing global demand for commercial vehicles, essential for sectors such as logistics, transportation, construction, and agriculture. These vehicles rely on leaf springs for their inherent durability, cost-effectiveness, and superior load-carrying capacity, especially in challenging operational environments.



Key Market Drivers



The global automotive leaf spring market is substantially influenced by expanding commercial vehicle production, directly increasing the need for robust suspension systems across diverse industrial sectors. Rising growth in logistics, construction, and agriculture worldwide intensifies demand for new heavy-duty trucks, buses, and light commercial vehicles.



These predominantly utilize leaf springs due to their proven reliability in demanding operational environments. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), global commercial vehicle production reached 26.8 million units in 2023, marking a 12% increase from the previous year, underscoring the significant expansion in this foundational automotive segment. This consistent manufacturing growth significantly drives original equipment manufacturer demand for leaf springs, especially in emerging economies undergoing rapid infrastructure development.



Key Market Challenges



The intensifying competition from alternative suspension technologies, particularly air and coil spring systems, presents a significant impediment to the growth of the Global Automotive Leaf Spring Market. These alternative systems typically offer enhanced ride comfort and advanced handling characteristics, which are increasingly prioritized by both manufacturers and consumers. This drives their adoption in vehicle segments where such attributes are crucial.



Key Market Trends



The global automotive leaf spring market is increasingly adopting lightweight composite materials, driven by demands for enhanced fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and improved vehicle performance, which is particularly critical for electric vehicle range. Made from fiber-reinforced polymers, composite leaf springs offer significant weight reduction over traditional steel, lowering unsprung mass and improving dynamic handling.

The American Composites Manufacturers Association reported the global market for light vehicle composite materials reached approximately 4.4 billion pounds in 2023, reflecting increasing adoption beyond conventional materials.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.95 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope:

Key Market Players Profiled:

Hendrickson

Rassini

Sogefi

NHK Spring

Jamna Auto

LITEFLEX

IFC Composite

Owen Springs

Frauenthal

Mitsubishi Steel

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Type:

Parabolic

Elliptic

Semi-Elliptic

Others

By Material:

Metal

Composite

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uk4hhh

