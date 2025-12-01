Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Analysis Report 2025: A $39.98 Billion Market by 2030, Driven by AI and Machine Learning Innovations and 39% Provider Investment in Outcome-Forecasting Tools

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Market, valued at USD 15.27 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 17.40% to reach USD 39.98 Billion by 2030. Predictive analytics in healthcare utilizes historical and real-time medical data, employing statistical modeling, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, to forecast future patient outcomes, identify disease trends, and optimize operational and clinical decisions.







Key Market Drivers



Advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies serve as a primary driver for the global predictive analytics in healthcare market. These innovations facilitate the profound analysis of extensive and intricate datasets, moving beyond traditional methods to accurately forecast patient outcomes, identify disease patterns, and guide clinical decisions. According to Vention's 'AI in Healthcare 2024 Statistics: Market Size, Adoption, Impact' report, in 2023, 39 percent of surveyed healthcare leaders planned to invest in AI to predict outcomes and support clinical decisions, highlighting the direct application of these technologies. This continuous evolution in analytical capabilities underpins the expansion of predictive analytics.



Key Market Challenges



A significant challenge impeding the expansion of the Global Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Market is the widespread hesitation in embracing new analytical innovations. This reluctance stems from ongoing concerns regarding data privacy and security, alongside the inherent complexities of integrating advanced analytics into disparate existing healthcare infrastructure. The sensitive nature of patient health information necessitates rigorous security protocols and compliance with various regulatory frameworks, which organizations often find difficult and costly to implement effectively.



Key Market Trends



The shift towards proactive and preventive healthcare models significantly influences the global predictive analytics market. This trend moves care from reactive treatment to anticipating and averting health issues, thereby improving patient outcomes and potentially reducing long-term costs. Predictive analytics enables early identification of high-risk individuals through comprehensive data analysis for targeted interventions. For instance, in September 2025, UnitedHealth Group launched an AI-powered preventive health platform for chronic disease risk assessment, analyzing patient data to recommend personalized lifestyle interventions, showing early success in reducing hospitalizations.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $15.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $39.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.4% Regions Covered Global



