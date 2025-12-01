CFA Society Toronto and CFA Societies Canada Welcome CIRO’s New Proficiency Framework with Updated Exam Exemptions for CFA Charterholders and CFA Program Level 1 Exam Completion

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CFA Society Toronto and CFA Societies Canada welcome updated exam exemptions for CFA Program and CFA charterholders introduced by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) as part of the launch of their new proficiency framework, effective January 1, 2026. These exam exemptions can simplify licensing exam requirements and reduce associated time and costs for eligible candidates and charterholders seeking CIRO-regulated roles across Canada.

Under the new model, candidates who have passed CFA Program Level I (or higher) within the last three years, as well as CFA charterholders, are exempt from CIRO’s Canadian Investment Regulatory Exam (CIRE), the Institutional Securities Exam, and the Retail Securities Exam. Level I recognition is valid for three years from the exam pass date; recognition of the CFA charter does not expire provided the right to use the designation is maintained.

“These exemptions provide for an efficient and cost-effective licensing pathway into CIRO-regulated roles for candidates who have passed CFA Program Level I (or higher) and for CFA® charterholders,” says Michael Thom, CFA, Managing Director of CFA Societies Canada. “We are pleased to see the value of the CFA charter continue to expand for candidates and charterholders in Canada through evolving regulatory recognition and exam exemptions.”

The recognition also aligns the CFA Program with CIRO’s pre-approval proficiency requirements for portfolio management, in alignment with the Canadian Securities Administrators’ (CSA) National Instrument 31-103. CFA Program Level I (or higher) satisfies the pre-approval proficiency requirement for Associate Portfolio Manager (APM), while the CFA charter satisfies the pre-approval proficiency requirement for Portfolio Manager (PM); both categories require applicable relevant investment management experience.

“Across the globe, CFA charterholders® are recognized for setting the standard for investment management professionals and this recognition further reinforces that reputation,” says Fred Pinto, CFA, ICD.D, Chief Executive Office of CFA Society Toronto. “For anyone considering a career in portfolio management, the CFA program remains one of the most respected pathways for developing deep technical expertise, strong ethical grounding and the confidence to navigate complex financial markets.”

For jobseekers and employers, the new framework provides a faster, more cost-effective route into licensed roles. The CIRO licensing exams referenced above are currently priced at CAD $475 each, and exemptions can reduce onboarding time and costs for firms while preserving high standards for investor protection and meeting regulatory requirements.

What changes for candidates and employers?

The August 2026 CFA Program exam window is now open until May 6, 2026. Examination windows for Level 1 are August 18–24, Level II from August 25–29, and Level III taking place August 13–17.

For more information about the CFA Program CIRO exam exemptions in Canada, visit the CFA Institute’s CFA® Program CIRO exam exemptions in Canada – effective January 2026.

Chartered Financial Analyst® and CFA® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

