Centre For Neuro Skills Announces Grand Opening for New Plano Clinic; Fifth in Texas 

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centre for Neuro Skills (CNS) , a premier provider of treatment for traumatic and acquired brain injury, has opened its new clinic in Plano, Texas. The approximately 20,000-square-foot facility, located at 1640 Dallas Parkway, is CNS’s fifth clinic in Texas and expands the organization’s 40-year presence in the Dallas Metroplex.





“Over the past few years, we’ve seen population growth in the North Dallas area, with Plano being one of the fastest growing regions,” said David Harrington, CEO of CNS. “We are increasing our footprint in Texas to meet the high demand for our facilities and individualized services to bring high-quality post-acute care to not only North Texas but also neighboring states like Oklahoma. Opening our new clinic in Plano represents our commitment to optimizing patient outcomes and quality of life through comprehensive brain injury rehabilitation. This expansion allows us to establish a thriving company culture built on excellence and compassion, while contributing to CNS’ overall organizational success and growth.”

Patient-centered approach to treating brain injury

CNS earns high marks for its expertise in brain injury and stroke treatment as well as its experienced staff members. Three of CNS’ clinics, including one in Irving, recently received accreditation from the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence for demonstrating standards of excellence in applied behavior analysis services. As CNS’ fifth Texas location, the Plano clinic will deepen the post-acute care provider’s commitment to the Dallas healthcare community and the state.

CNS’ Plano location’s many advanced-care features include :

Programs for vision, neurobehavior, cognitive retraining, speech, physical and occupational therapy provided by highly trained and certified clinical therapy staff

The ZeroG ® Gait and Balance System

Gait and Balance System Bioness Integrated Therapy System (BITS), used to aid in vision, motor and balance training

Individualized counseling as well as family counseling (a hallmark of CNS support)

Opportunities to participate in cutting-edge brain injury and stroke research



Key Personnel

Morgan Essien M.S., CCC-SLP, CBIS, CCM , Director of Rehabilitation for the clinic.

Essien joined Centre for Neuro Skills in 2019 as a Speech-Language Pathologist and transitioned into the role of Clinical Case Manager in 2022. She holds a Master of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders from Baylor University and brings a diverse clinical background that includes outpatient rehabilitation, pediatric care, and acute care settings. Essien’s interdisciplinary experience supports her holistic approach to patient recovery and care coordination.

Daisy Palafox, MOT, OTR/L, Residential Manager .

Palafox, a licensed Occupational Therapist, joined Centre for Neuro Skills in 2023. She brings a strong foundation in clinical care, with experience in both acute and inpatient rehabilitation settings. Palafox earned her Master of Occupational Therapy degree from Loma Linda University and dedicates herself to helping patients regain independence.

CNS’ new clinic offers space to accommodate a broader population of inpatient, outpatient, day treatment and residential post-acute brain injury patients. It is adjacent to the Dallas North Tollway and located minutes from area airports and hotels.

Brain injury and its devastating and costly effects

Blunt force trauma to the head causes traumatic brain injury (TBI) and Acquired Brain Injury (ABI) is a non-traumatic brain injury or disease, such as stroke, encephalitis or other infectious diseases, anoxic/hypoxic injury (lack of oxygen to the brain), aneurysms, seizure disorders, surgical procedures and toxic exposure. According to the Brain Injury Association of America , 2.9 million Americans visit the emergency department due to a TBI every year. According to the CDC, 686,000 Americans visit the emergency department with stroke as the primary diagnosis each year, and more than 795,000 people in the United States have a stroke annually.

According to the Texas Brain Injury Alliance :

144,000 Texans sustain a TBI each year — one every 4 minutes

More than 381,000 Texans live with a disability due to a TBI — 2% of the population

More than 5,700 Texas residents are permanently disabled by TBI each year

Approximately 60,000+ Texans have a stroke each year — one every 9 minutes (extrapolated from national rate of 795,000 annually, Texas being ~9% of U.S. population)

Heart disease and stroke account for nearly 30% of all deaths in Texas

Stroke is a leading cause of serious long-term disability in Texas

About Centre for Neuro Skills

Centre for Neuro Skills is an experienced and respected world leader in providing intensive rehabilitation and medical programs for those recovering from all types of brain injury. CNS covers a full spectrum of advanced care from residential and assisted living to outpatient/day treatment. Founded by Dr. Mark Ashley in 1980, CNS has eight locations in California and Texas.

