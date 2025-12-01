StableKeyTM Emerges as the Turnkey Solution to Violent Crypto-Focused Home Invasions and “Wrench Attacks”

ATLANTA, GA, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp announced a Turnkey Solution to Violent Crypto-Focused Home Invasions and “Wrench Attacks.” A recent attack in San Francisco, where a criminal posing as a delivery driver tied up a homeowner and forced an $11 million crypto transfer, has highlighted a growing wave of home invasions involving kidnappings, beatings, and even torture. The home invasions target cryptocurrency holders exploiting a fatal flaw in today’s digital-asset ecosystem: criminals can physically coerce victims into transferring funds, and once the assets move, they are often irrecoverable.

Global cases, including, demonstrate that traditional wallet security fails when a victim is forced, at gunpoint or worse, to authorize a transfer.

Today, Trust Stamp explained how this rising threat can be prevented through the integration of StableKey, the company’s patented quantum-ready embedded-identity algorithm, which cryptographically binds a digital asset to its rightful owner, rendering forced transfers worthless to attackers without creating a link to their own biometric identity.

Trust Stamp’s StableKey technology introduces a breakthrough: digital assets, including stablecoins, tokenized deposits, CBDCs, NFTs, and other on-chain instruments, can be embedded with cryptographic identity binding, ensuring that the ownership of an asset is tied to an irreversibly transformed biometric marker of the rightful owner.

John Bridge, Trust Stamp’s President of GovTech and former Chief Inspector of the Financial Surveillance Unit of the United States Marshals Service commented, "The crypto industry has focused on protecting keys, versus people. StableKey transforms stablecoins and other digital assets from bearer instruments into privacy-protected yet ownership-bound instruments. With embedded identity, it is pointless for a criminal to force a victim to transfer value that they cannot later unlock. As stablecoins proliferate, this grave risk needs to be addressed not just by law enforcement and regulators but also by insurers who would arguably be justified in refusing coverage for irrecoverable digital assets.”

Inquiries:

Trust Stamp: shareholders@truststamp.ai

John Bridge: jbridge@truststamp.ai

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-powered services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, healthcare, real estate, communications, healthcare and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations via advanced solutions that reduce fraud, tokenize and secure data and securely authenticate users while protecting personal privacy, reduce friction in digital transactions, and increase operational efficiency, enabling customers to accelerate secure financial inclusion and reach and serve users worldwide.

With team members from twenty-two nationalities in eight countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market ( Nasdaq: IDAI ).

Safe Harbor Statement: Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Remarks

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The information in this announcement may contain forward-looking statements and information related to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. These statements reflect management’s current views with respect to future events-based information currently available and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.