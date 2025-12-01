Wind Power Global Market Intelligence Report 2025-2035: Locations, Components, Applications, Turbine Capacities, Investments, Enterprises and Regional Data

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wind Power Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Location, Type of Component, Type of Application, Type of Turbine Capacity, Type of Investment, Type of Enterprise, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wind power market is poised for substantial growth, with estimates projecting an increase from USD 115.3 billion today to USD 361.2 billion by 2035, registering a robust CAGR of 10.93%. Wind energy, the leading source of renewable electricity generation, contributes nearly 10% to the US electricity grid, signifying its rising role in the energy landscape. Wind power plants leverage turbines to convert kinetic wind energy into electricity, providing key advantages like lower operational costs and reduced carbon emissions.

Wind energy's adaptability across onshore and offshore locations offers great potential, evidenced by the Wind Energy Council's report of a 9% annual increase in global wind capacity. As the industry shifts towards digital progression, offshore wind farms are gaining prominence by harnessing stronger wind patterns. The push for larger, more efficient turbines further enhances this sector's capacity for modernization and efficiency improvements.

During the forecast period, technological advancements and the surging demand for renewable energy are expected to significantly propel wind power market growth.

Wind Power Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Location: The wind power market is divided into onshore and offshore segments. Currently, the onshore segment leads due to its efficiency and solid presence in markets like the US and China. The offshore segment, however, is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR, driven by policies supporting its energy capabilities.

Market Share by Type of Component: Segmented into electrical infrastructure, support structures, and turbines, the market currently sees dominance by the desalination segment, expected to see the highest CAGR. This is linked to the efficiency of horizontal-axis turbines, attracting investments.

Market Share by Type of Application: Classified into commercial, industrial, and residential, the industrial segment holds the largest share, as entities seek renewable sources to cut costs and emissions.

Market Share by Type of Turbine Capacity: The market spans turbine capacities from below 100 KW to above 3 MW. The > 3 MW segment dominates due to its electricity output, while the 500 KW to 1 MW segment is projected for faster growth due to its versatility.

Market Share by Type of Investment: Divided into government, private, and public-private partnerships, the private sector currently dominates, benefiting from technological advancements and supportive policies.

Market Share by Type of Enterprise: Large-scale farms lead the market, leveraging significant investments in cutting-edge technologies.

Large-scale farms lead the market, leveraging significant investments in cutting-edge technologies. Market Share by Geographical Regions: With segments across various regions, Asia holds the largest share, driven by countries like China and India with ample resources and investment support.

Wind Power Market: Research Coverage

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: Includes type of location, component, application, turbine capacity, investment, enterprise, and geographical regions.

Includes type of location, component, application, turbine capacity, investment, enterprise, and geographical regions. Competitive Landscape: Analysis based on company size, establishment year, headquarters location, and ownership.

Analysis based on company size, establishment year, headquarters location, and ownership. Company Profiles: Covers company details such as mission, footprint, management, financials, and strategic outlook.

Covers company details such as mission, footprint, management, financials, and strategic outlook. Megatrends: Ongoing industry-wide trends.

Ongoing industry-wide trends. Patent Analysis: Insightful examination of patents within the sector.

Insightful examination of patents within the sector. Recent Developments: Overview and analysis of recent market initiatives.

Overview and analysis of recent market initiatives. Porter's Five Forces Analysis: Examines competitive market forces.

Examines competitive market forces. SWOT Analysis: A framework highlighting strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

A framework highlighting strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. Value Chain Analysis: Detailed view of phases and stakeholders in the market.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

Market players currently engaged and leading companies.

Factors influencing market evolution.

Current and future market size and CAGR.

Distribution of market opportunities across key segments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2025-2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $115.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $361.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.9% Regions Covered Global

