Evestia Clinical Announces New Strategic Advisory Board to Advance Specialist CRO Capabilities Worldwide

New advisory board brings further world-class expertise in oncology, neurology, geographic market expansion, and AI enabled clinical trial delivery to support biotech innovators



LETCHWORTH GARDEN CITY, United Kingdom, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evestia Clinical (“the Company” or “the Group”), a leading independent global specialist Contract Research Organization (CRO), today announced its new Strategic Advisory Board (“SAB”). Sitting separately to the Company’s corporate Board of Directors, the new SAB will provide high-level scientific, operational and geographic guidance across strategic initiatives to support the evolving needs of the biotech innovators the Company partners with.

Lewis Cameron, Chief Executive Officer of Evestia Clinical, said: “Establishing this Strategic Advisory Board is an important milestone in our journey to build a leading global mid-tier specialist CRO. Each advisor brings deep expertise in areas central to our long-term strategy, including oncology and neurology, geographic expansion, and AI-enabled clinical trial delivery. Their insights and unrivalled expertise will help Evestia Clinical as we take the next steps in our growth plan.”

Evestia Clinical has appointed four expert advisors with extensive scientific, operational, and global market experience:

Dr. Jim Esinhart, PhD, former CEO of Chiltern International (now Fortrea), is a widely recognized leader in the global CRO industry with more than 30 years of experience building and scaling global CRO operations and driving strategic transactions. As CEO of Chiltern, Dr. Esinhart established the company as a leading global mid-market CRO, growing the business more than 11x, with revenue growing to over $550 million. His expertise in guiding high-growth CROs will support Evestia Clinical’s leadership team as the Company accelerates its global footprint and deepens its focus in complex, high-research therapeutic areas, including oncology and neurology.

former CEO of Chiltern International (now Fortrea), is a widely recognized leader in the global CRO industry with more than 30 years of experience building and scaling global CRO operations and driving strategic transactions. As CEO of Chiltern, Dr. Esinhart established the company as a leading global mid-market CRO, growing the business more than 11x, with revenue growing to over $550 million. His expertise in guiding high-growth CROs will support Evestia Clinical’s leadership team as the Company accelerates its global footprint and deepens its focus in complex, high-research therapeutic areas, including oncology and neurology. Dr. Robert Teoh MBBS, MD, FRCP, an internationally recognized neurologist and biopharmaceutical expert, will advise on expansion into high-growth APAC markets. As more clinical studies move toward the region due to the regulatory and clinical innovation, Dr. Teoh’s extensive experience working with CEOs and biotech leaders across APAC, will help ensure Evestia Clinical is positioned to meet the evolving needs of future clinical development programs.

an internationally recognized neurologist and biopharmaceutical expert, will advise on expansion into high-growth APAC markets. As more clinical studies move toward the region due to the regulatory and clinical innovation, Dr. Teoh’s extensive experience working with CEOs and biotech leaders across APAC, will help ensure Evestia Clinical is positioned to meet the evolving needs of future clinical development programs. Dr. Carlo Lanza, MD, PhD, a trained oncologist with deep clinical and operational experience, will guide the continued evolution of Evestia Clinical’s oncology framework. His insights will help to ensure the Company’s scientific and operational model remains aligned with the needs of its oncology innovators, clinical research professionals and their patients while working in increasingly complex therapeutic landscapes.

a trained oncologist with deep clinical and operational experience, will guide the continued evolution of Evestia Clinical’s oncology framework. His insights will help to ensure the Company’s scientific and operational model remains aligned with the needs of its oncology innovators, clinical research professionals and their patients while working in increasingly complex therapeutic landscapes. Dr. Ignazio di Giovanna, PhD, Evestia Clinical’s Vice-President of Scientific Affairs and an established leader in neuromuscular and neurology research, will provide expertise across drug development for neurodegenerative diseases. Dr. di Giovanna’s insights on the neurology landscape will help the Company and its clients deliver the highest quality and innovative studies in ALS and other neuromuscular diseases.

Paul Bishop, Chief Development Officer of Evestia Clinical, added: “The combined experience of our advisors strengthens our ability to make informed, high-impact decisions as we expand globally. Their expertise will help us scale with purpose and continue to deliver agile, patient-focused solutions to our biotech partners.”

Dr. Jim Esinhart, PhD, Strategic Advisory Board member, commented: “Evestia Clinical has a clear and ambitious strategy to build a focused, independent, global specialist CRO and I am pleased to support that journey. The Company is strongly positioned to partner closely with biotech innovators developing therapies in some of the most complex, high-research therapeutic areas to bring better options to patients who face significant unmet medical needs.”

For further information, please contact:

Evestia Clinical (email: info@evestiaclinical.com)

Richard Barfield (+44 7917 809 325)

Paul Bishop (+1 434 882 3986)

For media enquiries (email: evestiaclinical@5654.co.uk)

Matthew Neal (+44 7917 800 011)

Melissa Gardiner (+44 7757 697 357)





Notes to Editors

About Evestia Clinical

Evestia Clinical is a leading global specialist CRO. With a commitment to scientific excellence, innovation, and patient-centric research, Evestia Clinical partners with biotech companies to accelerate the development of life-saving therapies. Backed by Kester Capital, Evestia Clinical is dedicated to advancing healthcare through cutting-edge clinical research. Evestia Clinical’s vision is to be the market-leading clinical service partner for biotechs and beyond – fuelling medical breakthroughs to improve global health within a culture that values, inspires, and empowers.

Evestia Clinical offers a full suite of customized clinical development services. This includes project management, site management, regulatory services, clinical monitoring, data management and biostatistics, medical affairs/medical writing, quality assurance services, pharmacovigilance, and Functional Service Provider solutions.