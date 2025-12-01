Minimally Invasive Biopsy Techniques Market to Grow by ~$10 Billion Over the Next Five Years - Liquid Biopsies are Transforming Cancer Diagnostics and Market Dynamics

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Minimally Invasive Biopsy Techniques Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Minimally Invasive Biopsy Techniques Market, valued at USD 13.75 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 10.30% to reach USD 24.76 Billion by 2030.

Key drivers propelling this market's growth include the rising global prevalence of cancer and other conditions necessitating definitive tissue diagnosis, an increasing patient inclination towards less invasive medical interventions, and continuous technological advancements in imaging guidance and device precision. These innovations enhance the accuracy and efficiency of sample collection, supporting broader clinical use.

Key Market Drivers

The increasing global burden of cancer and chronic diseases stands as a primary catalyst for the expansion of the minimally invasive biopsy techniques market. As diagnostic needs escalate for a growing patient population, the imperative for accurate and timely tissue sampling intensifies. These techniques offer a less intrusive yet highly effective method for obtaining critical diagnostic information, directly responding to the rising disease prevalence. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), on February 1, 2024, in "Global cancer burden growing, amidst mounting need for services," there were an estimated 20 million new cancer cases globally in 2022, underscoring the vast and continuous demand for robust diagnostic interventions. This widespread incidence drives healthcare systems to prioritize efficient and patient-friendly diagnostic pathways.

Key Market Challenges

The inherent technical complexity and demanding learning curve associated with specialized minimally invasive biopsy procedures represent a significant challenge to the growth of the Global Minimally Invasive Biopsy Techniques Market. These procedures require extensive training and substantial expertise from healthcare professionals to ensure optimal diagnostic yield and patient safety. This stringent requirement limits the number of practitioners qualified to perform these advanced techniques, directly impeding broader clinical adoption.

Key Market Trends

Liquid biopsy dominance and expansion represents a pivotal trend reshaping cancer diagnostics by offering minimally invasive methods for disease detection and surveillance. These blood-based tests analyze circulating tumor DNA and other biomarkers, providing a less intrusive alternative to conventional tissue biopsies, especially beneficial for inaccessible tumors or for continuous monitoring of treatment efficacy. The Association for Molecular Pathology and the College of American Pathologists collectively published 13 best practice recommendations for validating and reporting clinical circulating tumor DNA assays, indicating a growing formalization and clinical acceptance of these techniques in October 2023. This advancement facilitates earlier detection of recurrence and precise assessment of therapeutic response.

Key Market Players Profiled:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

QIAGEN NV

Guardant Health, Inc.

Veracyte, Inc.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Biocept, Inc.

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Minimally Invasive Biopsy Techniques Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Product Offered:

Tests

Kits & Consumables

Instruments

By Technique:

Liquid Biopsy

Optical Biopsy

Brush Biopsy

Pigmented Lesion Assays

Others

By Circulating Biomarker:

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs)

Cell Free DNA (cfDNA)

Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA)

Extracellular Vesicles

Others

By Application:

Clinical

Therapeutic

By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Care Center

Academic & Research Institutions

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $13.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $24.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/66z5rb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment