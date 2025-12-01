Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Research Report 2025: An $18.5+ Billion Market by 2030, Driven by Expanding Biopharma R&D, Growing Drug Pipelines, Rising Demand for Specialized Manufacturing

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Nucleic Acid Therapeutics CDMO Market, valued at USD 11.52 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 8.29% to reach USD 18.58 Billion by 2030.

Nucleic acid therapeutics represent a distinct class of pharmaceutical products utilizing genetic material, such as DNA or RNA, to modulate gene expression for therapeutic purposes, encompassing modalities like antisense oligonucleotides, small interfering RNAs, and messenger RNAs. The global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) market for these therapeutics is primarily driven by expanding biopharmaceutical research and development investments, the increasing pipeline of novel nucleic acid drug candidates, and the critical need for specialized manufacturing capabilities.







The expanding therapeutic pipeline for nucleic acid modalities significantly underpins the growth of the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization market. The increasing number of novel drug candidates, including antisense oligonucleotides, messenger RNAs, and small interfering RNAs, necessitates specialized expertise and infrastructure for their development and large-scale production. These modalities offer targeted approaches for previously intractable diseases, creating a robust demand for outsourced services.



For example, according to the article "Advancements in clinical RNA therapeutics: Present developments and prospective outlooks" published in PMC in April 2024, the exploration of antisense oligonucleotide-based therapies alone has progressed through 100 Phase I trials, with 25% of these advancing to Phase II or III trials, indicating a substantial volume of candidates requiring further development and manufacturing support. This progression through clinical stages directly translates into a requirement for advanced process development, analytical testing, and Good Manufacturing Practice compliant production.



Key Market Challenges



The inherent complexity and scalability issues associated with manufacturing advanced nucleic acid therapeutics, particularly in consistently achieving required quality and purity standards at commercial production volumes, represent a significant impedance to the growth of the global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) market.

These modalities often require specialized equipment, highly controlled environments, and intricate purification processes, leading to elevated operational costs and extended development timelines for CDMOs. Such manufacturing intricacies limit the capacity of CDMOs to efficiently process the increasing pipeline of novel drug candidates, creating bottlenecks within the supply chain.



Key Market Trends



Strategic Capacity Expansion Initiatives represent a significant trend as Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations invest heavily to meet the escalating demand for nucleic acid therapeutics. This involves constructing new facilities, expanding existing operational footprints, and integrating advanced equipment to enhance overall manufacturing throughput and capabilities.



Such proactive investments are crucial for ensuring the reliable and timely supply of critical drug substances and products, thereby supporting the clinical and commercial progression of novel therapies. For instance, according to a BioSpace report in January 2024, Lonza projected flat sales for the year but confirmed mid-term guidance and reported full-year 2023 sales of $7.75 billion, driven by strong performance in its Biologics and Small Molecules divisions, highlighting sustained investment in its manufacturing network. In October 2024, Lonza also completed the acquisition of a large-scale biologics facility in Vacaville, US, from Roche, further expanding its capabilities and dedicating CHF 1.4 billion of CapEx in 2024 towards its organic investment program for future growth across technologies.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.52 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.58 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global



Catalent Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Eurofins Genomics

Sirion Biotech GmbH

Oxford Biomedica Plc.

Danaher Corp.

Gene Therapy

RNA-based Therapies

Process Development & Optimization

Manufacturing Services

Analytical and Quality Control Services

Others

Oncology

Genetic Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Others

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

