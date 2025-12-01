CAR-T Cell Therapy Forecast Report 2025: A $13.25 Billion Market by 2030, Driven by Rising Cancer Incidence, Strong Efficacy in R/R Patients, and Growing R&D Investment

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CAR-T Cell Therapy Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, valued at USD 3.87 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 22.77% to reach USD 13.25 Billion by 2030.

Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy represents an advanced form of immunotherapy where a patient's T cells are genetically engineered to express a receptor targeting specific antigens on cancer cells. The market's expansion is primarily driven by the increasing global incidence of hematological malignancies, the demonstrated high efficacy and durable responses observed in relapsed or refractory patient populations, and substantial investment in research and development aimed at broadening therapeutic indications and enhancing treatment accessibility.







Key Market Drivers



The global CAR-T cell therapy market is significantly influenced by the demonstrated high efficacy of these treatments in hematologic malignancies and the expanding regulatory approvals for new indications. The proven ability of CAR-T therapies to induce deep and durable responses in patient populations with limited alternative options provides a compelling clinical rationale for their adoption and growth. For instance, according to Bristol Myers Squibb and 2seventy bio, in February 2023, the Phase 3 KarMMa-3 study demonstrated that Abecma achieved a 71% overall response rate in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. This robust clinical performance underscores the transformative potential of CAR-T cells, driving demand and investment in this therapeutic area.



Key Market Challenges



The substantial cost associated with personalized CAR-T cell treatments represents a significant barrier to the global market's expansion. These high costs severely limit broader patient access and place considerable strain on healthcare systems, directly impeding the widespread adoption of these therapies. The financial burden creates substantial hurdles for both patients and healthcare providers, restricting the volume of treatments administered.



Key Market Trends



Expansion into Solid Tumor Indications represents a crucial diversification beyond the initial successes in hematologic malignancies, opening significant new market segments. The inherent complexities of solid tumors, such as their immunosuppressive microenvironments and heterogeneous antigen expression, have historically presented considerable challenges for CAR-T cell efficacy.



However, ongoing research and technological innovations are addressing these barriers through enhanced CAR designs, localized delivery methods, and combinatorial approaches. Progress in this area is evidenced by the growing number of clinical investigations, with solid tumors constituting 24.6% of CAR-T clinical trials as of May 2025, according to insights from Frontiers. This expansion into a broader range of cancer types is pivotal for realizing the full therapeutic and commercial potential of CAR-T cell therapy, moving it towards a more widespread application in oncology.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.87 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.7% Regions Covered Global



