CAR-T Cell Therapy Forecast Report 2025: A $13.25 Billion Market by 2030, Driven by Rising Cancer Incidence, Strong Efficacy in R/R Patients, and Growing R&D Investment

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CAR-T Cell Therapy Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, valued at USD 3.87 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 22.77% to reach USD 13.25 Billion by 2030.
Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy represents an advanced form of immunotherapy where a patient's T cells are genetically engineered to express a receptor targeting specific antigens on cancer cells. The market's expansion is primarily driven by the increasing global incidence of hematological malignancies, the demonstrated high efficacy and durable responses observed in relapsed or refractory patient populations, and substantial investment in research and development aimed at broadening therapeutic indications and enhancing treatment accessibility.
Key Market Drivers
The global CAR-T cell therapy market is significantly influenced by the demonstrated high efficacy of these treatments in hematologic malignancies and the expanding regulatory approvals for new indications. The proven ability of CAR-T therapies to induce deep and durable responses in patient populations with limited alternative options provides a compelling clinical rationale for their adoption and growth. For instance, according to Bristol Myers Squibb and 2seventy bio, in February 2023, the Phase 3 KarMMa-3 study demonstrated that Abecma achieved a 71% overall response rate in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. This robust clinical performance underscores the transformative potential of CAR-T cells, driving demand and investment in this therapeutic area.
Key Market Challenges
The substantial cost associated with personalized CAR-T cell treatments represents a significant barrier to the global market's expansion. These high costs severely limit broader patient access and place considerable strain on healthcare systems, directly impeding the widespread adoption of these therapies. The financial burden creates substantial hurdles for both patients and healthcare providers, restricting the volume of treatments administered.
Key Market Trends
Expansion into Solid Tumor Indications represents a crucial diversification beyond the initial successes in hematologic malignancies, opening significant new market segments. The inherent complexities of solid tumors, such as their immunosuppressive microenvironments and heterogeneous antigen expression, have historically presented considerable challenges for CAR-T cell efficacy.
However, ongoing research and technological innovations are addressing these barriers through enhanced CAR designs, localized delivery methods, and combinatorial approaches. Progress in this area is evidenced by the growing number of clinical investigations, with solid tumors constituting 24.6% of CAR-T clinical trials as of May 2025, according to insights from Frontiers. This expansion into a broader range of cancer types is pivotal for realizing the full therapeutic and commercial potential of CAR-T cell therapy, moving it towards a more widespread application in oncology.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|182
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$3.87 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$13.25 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|22.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Scope:
Key Market Players Profiled:
- Gilead Sciences, Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- AbbVie Inc.
- Cellectis SA
- Amgen Inc.
- Pfizer Inc
- Merck KgaA
- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
By Product Type:
- Yescarta
- Kymriah
- Tecartus
- Breyanzi
- Abecma
By Tumor Type:
- Hematological Malignancies
- Solid Tumors
By Indication:
- Diffused Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL)
- Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)
- Follicular Lymphoma (FL)
- Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL)
- Others
By Targeted Antigen:
- D 19
- BCMA (B-Cell Maturation Antigen)
- Others
By End User:
- Hospitals
- Specialty Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Others
By Treatment Type:
- Single Treatment
- Combination Treatment
By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qc9r3d
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment