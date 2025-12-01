Vision Positioning Systems Industry Intelligence 2020-2030 - Cost-Effective VPS Solutions Lead the Way in Expanding Small and Medium Enterprise Adoption

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vision Positioning System Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Vision Positioning System Market, valued at USD 7.39 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 13.81% to reach USD 16.06 Billion by 2030. Main drivers supporting the Global Vision Positioning System Market's expansion include the increasing adoption of automation across diverse industrial sectors, such as manufacturing and logistics, coupled with the rising demand for autonomous vehicles and drones that critically rely on accurate positioning.

Key Market Drivers

The Vision Positioning System market is experiencing growth driven by the escalating need for precise localization in advanced technological applications. Key market momentum is seen in substantial corporate investment in underlying enabling technologies.

For example, according to Bosch, in June 2025, during the Bosch Tech Day 2025 global event, the company announced an investment exceeding 2.5 billion euros in the development of artificial intelligence by the end of 2027, particularly for assisted and automated driving. This strategic financial commitment from an industry leader emphasizes the integral role of AI and associated perception systems in future technological landscapes.

Key Market Challenges

A notable challenge impeding market growth for Vision Positioning Systems is the substantial implementation costs associated with their deployment and the requisite infrastructural investments. This financial burden acts as a significant deterrent, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises, which often face budget constraints preventing them from allocating considerable capital to new technological integrations.

The high initial investment required for specialized hardware, software, and necessary system upgrades prolongs the payback period, making adoption less appealing to a broader range of potential users.

Key Market Trends

The development of cost-effective and cloud-based Vision Positioning System (VPS) solutions is significantly impacting market expansion by broadening accessibility and reducing operational overhead. This trend directly addresses the previous market challenge of substantial implementation costs, making advanced visual positioning accessible to a wider array of enterprises, including small and medium-sized businesses.

According to the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), a trade group for the robotics industry, orders for factory robots in North America plunged by nearly one-third in 2023 from 2022's record volume, underscoring the critical need for more economically viable automation components. This economic pressure is driving innovation towards more affordable and scalable VPS deployments.

Key Market Players Profiled:

AEye Inc.

Anthropic PBC

Cruise Munich GmbH

Sick AG

Pepperl+Fuchs Vertrieb Deutschland GmbH

SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

Cognex Corporation

NavVis GmbH

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Vision Positioning System Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Technology Type:

Visual Odometry

Lidar-Based

By Component:

Cameras

Processors

Software

By End-User:

Agriculture

Healthcare

Construction

Gaming

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.8% Regions Covered Global

