Insulation Monitoring Devices Market Outlook Report 2025-2030: IoT and AI Integration Reshape Industry Dynamics

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insulation Monitoring Devices Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Insulation Monitoring Devices Market, valued at USD 1.11 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 11.24% to reach USD 2.10 Billion by 2030.

Key Market Drivers

The increasing emphasis on electrical safety and system reliability stands as a primary catalyst for the Global Insulation Monitoring Devices Market. Industries across all sectors are prioritizing robust electrical infrastructure to safeguard personnel and assets from potential hazards such as electric shock, fires, and equipment failure, recognizing the critical need for preventative measures.

Insulation monitoring devices actively contribute to this objective by continuously assessing the insulation resistance of electrical systems, enabling early fault detection before severe damage or disruption occurs.

Key Market Challenges

The substantial initial investment required for insulation monitoring devices, coupled with the inherent complexity of integrating them into existing electrical infrastructures, significantly hampers market growth. This financial barrier is particularly acute for smaller entities or those with older systems, where capital allocation often prioritizes immediate operational needs over extensive safety system overhauls.

According to the Directorate-General for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs' "Annual Report on European SMEs 2022/2023", small and medium-sized enterprises experienced a 1.2% decrease in real value added in 2023, reflecting considerable financial pressure. This economic strain makes it difficult for these businesses to justify the significant upfront costs associated with deploying new, sophisticated electrical safety equipment.

Key Market Trends

The integration of IoT and AI for advanced analytics represents a pivotal transformation for the Global Insulation Monitoring Devices Market. This trend moves beyond basic fault detection to provide sophisticated predictive insights, significantly enhancing operational intelligence and system uptime.

Manufacturers can leverage continuous data streams from connected insulation monitoring devices to analyze performance patterns and anticipate potential electrical failures before they materialize. According to the ifo Institute, in November 2024, artificial intelligence usage among German manufacturing firms increased to 31 percent, up from 17.3 percent in June 2023. This demonstrates a clear industry shift towards intelligent systems for improved decision making.

Key Market Players Profiled:

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation plc

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Megger Group Limited

Doble Engineering Company

General Electric Company

Amperis Products S.L.

Emerson Electric Co.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Insulation Monitoring Devices Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Mounting:

Din Rail

Screw Mounting

Panel Mounting

By Response Time:

Less than 7 Second

More than 7 Second

By Vertical:

Power Utilities

Manufacturing

Mining

Healthcare

Transportation

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v4awry

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment