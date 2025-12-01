Crypto Market Plunges as BexBack Launches No KYC, 100x Leverage and Double Deposit Bonus for Traders

SINGAPORE, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cryptocurrency market witnessed a sharp sell-off today, with most major cryptocurrencies falling more than 5%. Bitcoin dropped below $86,000, while Ethereum slipped under $2,800, triggering widespread losses across spot markets. As fear spreads among spot investors, increasingly savvy traders are turning to 100x leverage crypto futures trading as a strategic way to profit from market volatility.

In response to the downturn, BexBack, a leading global crypto derivatives exchange, has announced a series of powerful promotions including No KYC registration, 100x leverage, and a 100% deposit bonus, helping traders stay competitive even in extreme market conditions.

What Is 100x Leverage?

100x leverage allows traders to open positions up to 100 times larger than their actual capital. This means traders can profit from both rising and falling markets with significantly amplified exposure.

For example, a trader using $100 with 100x leverage controls a $10,000 position. Even small price movements can generate substantial gains when managed correctly. In highly volatile conditions like today’s market, leveraged futures trading has become one of the most efficient tools for short-term profit strategies.

What Is the 100% Deposit Bonus and How Does It Work?





BexBack’s 100% deposit bonus allows traders to double their trading capital instantly. When users deposit eligible funds, they can manually claim an equal amount as bonus margin from the promotion page.

The bonus itself cannot be withdrawn directly, but it can be used as a trading margin to open larger positions, improve liquidation resistance, and increase overall profit potential. Any profits generated using the bonus are fully withdrawable, making it a powerful risk-management and capital-boosting tool during volatile market conditions.

Why Traders Choose BexBack





BexBack offers a trader-first environment designed for both beginners and professionals:

No KYC Required – Trade instantly without identity verification



– Trade instantly without identity verification Up to 100x Leverage – Maximize capital efficiency



– Maximize capital efficiency 100% Deposit Bonus – Double your trading power



– Double your trading power 50+ Major Crypto Assets Supported – Including BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, ADA and more



– Including BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, ADA and more Demo Trading Account – Practice risk-free with virtual funds



– Practice risk-free with virtual funds No Slippage, No Spread – Fast and precise execution



– Fast and precise execution 24/7 Multilingual Customer Support



Trusted by Over 500,000 Global Users



About BexBack

BexBack is a Singapore-based global crypto derivatives exchange specializing in high-leverage perpetual futures trading. The platform offers up to 100x leverage, no KYC onboarding, fast deposits and withdrawals, and advanced security infrastructure with cold-wallet protection. With users across more than 200 countries, BexBack continues to expand as a trusted platform for privacy-focused and performance-driven traders.

Register on BexBack and Turn Market Crashes Into Trading Opportunities

As fear dominates the spot market, opportunity is shifting to futures trading. With No KYC access, 100x leverage, and double deposit bonuses, BexBack gives traders the tools they need to compete in today’s fast-moving crypto markets.

Register now on BexBack and start trading market volatility with NO KYC, an instant double deposit bonus, and a $100 welcome bonus.

Website: www.bexback.com

Contact: business@bexback.com

Contact:

Amanda

business@bexback.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Bexback. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8384f14a-d695-4c1f-b468-81a325c1cc7a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81bd949e-8db8-4687-bf23-2b8171eaadc5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6235a4f8-b468-4f0c-8592-86f3dc6c0b46

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1acb0fd-3ae2-42c4-9027-2ceab399e4c7