Summit Expands Data Center and Cloud Scale with Acquisition of HorizonIQ

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit, a leader in managed IT infrastructure, today announced its acquisition of HorizonIQ, a provider of high-performance bare-metal and private cloud platforms with a legacy rooted in Internap and SingleHop. Backed by Silver Oak Services Partners, LLC, this partnership brings together Summit’s data-center and managed services expertise with HorizonIQ’s automation-driven provisioning platform, making it easier for businesses to get the performance of bare metal with the speed and simplicity of the cloud.

By integrating HorizonIQ’s platform, Summit adds Proxmox to its private cloud portfolio, broadening deployment flexibility for enterprise and mid-market clients.

“Summit’s high-touch service and engineering depth, paired with HorizonIQ’s innovative automation expertise, strengthens our ability to provide the robust infrastructure and cloud solutions our clients rely on,” said Andre Wu, CEO of Summit.

The addition of HorizonIQ also expands Summit’s data center footprint and backup capacity, further strengthening reliability and performance across its global platform.

“From the beginning, HorizonIQ has focused on taking the complexity out of running dedicated infrastructure,” said Ali Marashi, President and CTO at HorizonIQ. “By joining Summit, we can bring that same simplicity and automation to a larger footprint of data centers and give customers more choice in how they deploy critical workloads.”

All HorizonIQ services will continue uninterrupted during integration. Over the coming months, HorizonIQ’s technology and teams will become part of the Summit brand and platform.

For more information, visit www.summithq.com .

About Summit

Summit is an IT infrastructure and application hosting provider delivering cloud, data center, disaster recovery, and cybersecurity solutions to organizations worldwide. From hybrid cloud deployments and secure colocation to managed backup and recovery services, Summit helps businesses operate with confidence, eliminate IT uncertainty, and scale on demand. For more information, visit summithq.com.



About HorizonIQ

HorizonIQ is a global infrastructure provider delivering private cloud, bare metal, GPU, firewall, and storage solutions across nine regions. With single-tenant architecture, transparent pricing, and proactive support through its Compass platform, HorizonIQ helps businesses optimize performance, reduce costs, and scale with confidence. Learn more at horizoniq.com.

About Silver Oak Services Partners

Founded in 2005 and based in Evanston, IL, Silver Oak is a lower middle-market private equity firm focused on making investments in business, healthcare, and consumer services sectors. Since inception, Silver Oak has raised $1.1 billion of capital across four funds and has executed more than 25 platform investments and 100 add-on acquisitions. Silver Oak is currently investing out of its fourth fund, a $500 million investment vehicle. For more information about Silver Oak, visit www.silveroaksp.com.