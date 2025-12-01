Gummy Supplements Market Size to Hit USD 13.63 Billion by 2034 | Towards FnB

Ottawa, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gummy supplements market size was valued at USD 6.80 billion in 2024 with projections indicating a rise from USD 7.29 billion in 2025 to reach around USD 13.63 billion by 2034, according to a report published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Higher demand for preventive healthcare products to maintain nutritional balance, available in easy-to-use formats, has helped propel the market's growth. Such gummies are easy to digest and palatable, further fueling the growth of the market.

Key Highlights of the Gummy Supplements Market

By region, North America led the gummy supplements market in 2024, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the forecast period.

By product, the vitamins segment dominated the gummy supplements market in 2024, whereas the probiotics segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By source, the animal-based supplements segment led the gummy supplements market in 2024, whereas the plant-based supplements segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By application, the general health and wellness segment led the gummy supplements market in 2024, whereas the immunity-boosting segment is expected to grow in the forecast period.

Higher Demand for Convenient Nutrition is Helpful for the Growth of the Gummy Supplements Industry Growth

The gummy supplement market is expected to grow as demand for convenient, nutritious, and palatable gummies increases. Such gummies are enriched with nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, protein, essential fatty acids, and other essential nutrients. Gummy supplements are convenient, easy to carry and store, allowing consumers to maintain their nutritional balance anytime.

Such supplements are also more palatable than tablets and capsules, making them easier for elderly and pediatric patients to consume. Hence, such factors also help fuel the market's growth. Growing disposable income, rising awareness of health and nutrition, and the rising prevalence of lifestyle-related health problems such as diabetes, obesity, and others are also major factors driving market growth.

Recent Developments of the Gummy Supplements Market

In July 2025, Plix, a global plant-based nutrition and personal care brand, announced the launch of a dedicated range of clean, plant-based powdered nutrition for kids titled Plix Kids. The new launch is for kids aged 2 to 12 years for their daily wellness.

In November 2025, Lemme, a Kourtney Kardashian Barker brand, launched their ‘Lemme Colostrum Liposomal Liquid’ gummies, helpful for gut health and beauty function.

New Trends in the Gummy Supplements Market

Functional health benefits infused gummies are highly demanded by consumers to maintain their nutritional requirements with ease. It helps enhance market growth.

Higher demand for gummy supplements made from gelatin-free formulations and made from plant-based ingredients is another major factor for the market’s growth.

Higher demand for personalization and customization is another major factor for the market’s growth.

Easy availability of different types of supplements on various platforms is another major factor for the market’s growth.

Brands providing their gummy supplements in sustainable and eco-friendly packaging are high in demand compared to other brands, further fueling the growth of the market.



Impact of AI in the Gummy Supplements Market

Artificial intelligence is transforming the gummy supplements market by improving formulation accuracy, production efficiency, and consumer personalization. In research and development, AI-powered algorithms analyze nutrition science, ingredient compatibility, and consumer health trends to design gummy supplements that deliver stable doses of vitamins, minerals, botanicals, and functional ingredients. Machine learning models simulate how natural colors, flavors, sweeteners, and active compounds behave during heating and gelling, helping manufacturers maintain potency and texture while reducing trial-and-error. This accelerates the creation of gummies tailored for immunity, sleep, digestion, energy, and children’s nutrition.

In production, AI-driven predictive analytics optimize cooking times, temperature control, and mold-filling processes to ensure consistent shape, chewiness, and nutrient distribution. Computer vision systems monitor gummies for color uniformity, defects, and contamination, ensuring that batches meet stringent quality and safety standards. These tools also reduce waste and improve overall line efficiency.

Product Survey of the Gummy Supplements Market

Product Category Description / Function Common Forms or Variants Key Applications or End Use Segments Representative Producers or Brands Multivitamin Gummies Daily nutritional gummies provide essential vitamins and minerals. Adult multivitamins, kids multivitamins, prenatal multivitamins General wellness, immunity support Centrum Gummies, Vitafusion, Nature Made Immunity Gummies Gummies formulated to support immune system function. Vitamin C gummies, zinc gummies, elderberry gummies Seasonal immunity, daily wellness Sambucol, Olly Immunity, Airborne Gummies Omega-3 and Fish Oil Gummies Gummies delivering omega-3 fatty acids for heart, eye, and brain health. DHA gummies, EPA gummies, algae oil gummies Children’s cognitive support, adult heart health SmartyPants, Nordic Naturals, Nature’s Bounty Probiotic and Prebiotic Gummies Digestive health gummies containing beneficial bacteria and fiber. Probiotic strains gummies, synbiotic gummies Gut health, digestive comfort Olly Probiotic, Align Gummies, Culturelle Hair, Skin, and Nails Gummies Beauty-focused gummies that support collagen, biotin, and antioxidant levels. Biotin gummies, collagen gummies, hyaluronic acid gummies Beauty from within, hair growth SugarBear Hair, Nature’s Truth, Hum Nutrition Sleep and Relaxation Gummies Formulated to promote restful sleep and reduce stress. Melatonin gummies, L-theanine gummies, valerian gummies Sleep support, stress management Natrol Melatonin Gummies, Olly Sleep, ZzzQuil Gummies Energy and Metabolism Gummies Gummies delivering vitamins or botanicals that support energy production. B12 gummies, green tea extract gummies Energy boost, metabolic support Nature Made B12 Gummies, Goli Energy Gummies Botanical and Herbal Gummies Gummy formats delivering traditional botanicals. Turmeric, ashwagandha, apple cider vinegar, elderberry Stress relief, immunity, inflammation support Goli Nutrition, Gaia Herbs Gummies Children’s Health Gummies Kid-friendly formulations designed for palatability and ease of use. Kids' multivitamin, kids' probiotic, kids' omega 3 Pediatric nutrition L’il Critters, Flintstones Gummies Women’s Health Gummies Formulas tailored for women’s nutritional needs. Prenatal DHA gummies, PMS relief gummies, and iron gummies Women’s health, pregnancy support Olly Women’s Multi, New Chapter Gummies Men’s Health Gummies Gummies designed specifically for male nutritional requirements. Men’s multivitamin, testosterone support blends Men’s energy, immunity, vitality Vitafusion Men’s, GNC Men’s Gummies Sports Nutrition Gummies Performance-oriented gummies for active individuals. BCAA gummies, electrolyte gummies, creatine gummies Muscle recovery, hydration, and endurance GU Energy Chews, Sports supplement brands Vegan and Plant-Based Gummies Gelatin-free gummies suitable for vegan consumers. Pectin-based gummies, gluten-free gummies Clean label consumers, plant-based diets MaryRuth Organics, Garden of Life Gummies Sugar-Free and Low-Sugar Gummies Gummy supplements formulated with reduced sugar or sugar-free sweeteners. Stevia-sweetened gummies, erythritol gummies Diabetic friendly, low-calorie supplements Nature’s Bounty Sugar Free, Goli Sugar Free lines



Trade Analysis for the Gummy Supplements Market

Global Exporter Landscape and Shipment Signals

Shipment-tracker snapshots show the United States, India, and China among the most-active exporters of vitamin and multivitamin gummy products in recent tracker windows, with the United States frequently leading in shipment counts. These shipment counts indicate both manufacturing scale and active trade corridors for finished gummy supplements.

Other noticeable supplier countries in shipment data include Malaysia, Israel and Thailand, reflecting a mix of contract manufacturers and regional exporters that serve neighbouring markets.

2) Major Import Markets and Demand Hubs

Large consumer markets such as the United States, major EU countries, Japan, and a range of Latin American and Southeast Asian markets appear as the largest importers for finished gummy supplements and related dietary supplement preparations. Import demand concentrates in areas with high retail penetration of vitamins and nutritional supplements and where private-label and branded product lines are sourced internationally. Shipment portals and customs snapshots show consistent import volumes into these hubs.



Product Forms and Trade Characteristics

Cross-border flows occur in two main forms: (a) finished retail packs in cans, blister cards, and retail boxes for immediate sale, and (b) bulk-packed gummy bases, vitamin premixes, and active ingredient concentrates for local filling and private labelling. Finished retail packs command higher unit values and stricter labelling and regulatory dossiers, while bulk ingredient flows are higher volume and more price sensitive. Customs proxies and shipment logs reflect this split.





Representative Trade Signals and Unit-Price Snapshots

Customs-level import snapshots report sample unit-price signals for gummy supplement consignments. For example, a tracked import series under the supplementary proxy showed average unit prices in the single digits per kg for certain gummy supplement consignments in recent months, illustrating the wide value range between bulk and retail-packed flows. Use partner-level extracts to obtain precise unit values for your product grade.



Gummy Supplements Market Dynamics

What Are the Growth Drivers of the Gummy Supplements Market?

Multiple health benefits available in palatable and easy-to-consume gummies are one of the major factors for the growth of the market. Such gummies are also available in different flavor profiles, making them more palatable for kids and older consumers, allowing them to take their nutritional supplements with ease. The availability of different types of gummies across various platforms further fuels the growth of the gummy supplement sector. The availability of gummies with functional benefits, such as those enriched with probiotics, is another major factor driving the market’s growth.

Challenge

Quality and Consistency Issues May Hamper the Market’s Growth

Maintaining quality and consistent formulations for gummy manufacturing is a major restraint on the growth of the gummy supplements market. Issues in gummy formulation may lead to inconsistent supplement manufacturing, further hampering their growth. It also affects the shelf life and the effect of such supplements. Hence, such issues affect the market's growth.

Opportunity

Customized Gummies Are Helpful for the Market’s Growth

Higher demand for targeted gummies enriched with specific health benefits is a major driver of market growth. Gummies specifically formulated to boost immunity, improve digestive function, maintain cardiovascular health, and enhance cognitive health are driving market growth. Higher demand for calcium-enriched supplements for strong, healthy bones, especially among females, is another major factor driving the market’s growth.

Gummy Supplements Market Regional Analysis

North America Led the Gummy Supplements Market in 2024

North America led the gummy supplements market in 2024 due to the rising prevalence of lifestyle-related health issues, such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Higher demand for palatable gummies that can be consumed more easily than tablets and capsules also helps fuel the market's growth. Targeted gummies that address various health issues in a palatable manner also help fuel the market’s growth. The US and Canada are major contributors to market growth over the forecast period due to high demand for gummies to address various health issues, further fueling demand.

Asia Pacific Is Expected to Grow in the Forecast Period

Asia Pacific is expected to grow over the forecast period due to factors such as rising disposable incomes, changing lifestyles, and consumer awareness of health and nutrition. Higher prevalence of lifestyle-related health issues such as diabetes, obesity, and calcium deficiency also helps to fuel the market’s growth. The availability of different types of gummies in various flavors and on various platforms also helps fuel the market’s growth in the foreseeable period. Countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea have made major contributions to the market's growth due to various lifestyle-related issues, leading to higher demand for palatable gummies, especially among the aged population.

Europe Is Observed to Have a Notable Growth in the Foreseeable Period

Europe is observed to have a notable growth in the foreseen period due to higher demand for nutritional gummies in palatable and chewable form. Such gummies help consumers to maintain their nutritional profile in a palatable and convenient way, fueling the market’s growth. Countries such as the UK, France, Germany, and Spain have made a major contribution to the market’s growth due to higher demand for gummies available in chewable and palatable form.

Gummy Supplements Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 7.2% Market Size in 2025 USD 7.29 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 7.81 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 13.63 Billion Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Gummy Supplements Market Segmental Analysis

Product Analysis

The vitamins segment dominated the gummy supplements market in 2024 due to higher demand for different types of single and multivitamins. They help to boost immunity along with managing various other health issues. Hence, the segment has a major contribution to the growth of the market. Higher demand for non-GMO, gluten-free, sugar-free, and vegan options is another major factor for the market’s growth. Vitamin gummies are chewable and easy to digest, further boosting the growth of the market. Higher demand for vitamins B, C, and D available in chewable forms is helpful to boost immunity and protect it from various issues, also helping to propel the market’s growth.

The probiotics segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to rising consumer awareness regarding gut health and various gut issues. Such gummies help to keep the gut protected from various issues and lower the chances of IBS, bloating, and other issues. Rising demand for holistic health, an ideal balance in eating habits, and higher demand for sugar-free and vegan options also help to fuel the growth of the market.

Source Analysis

The animal-based supplements segment led the gummy supplements market in 2024 due to their multiple health benefits for consumers of different age groups. Higher demand for animal-based supplement gummies by the geriatric and aged population also helps to fuel the growth of the market. Higher demand for collagen-based and peptide-based supplements for bone and joint health also helps to fuel the market’s growth. Their trusted formulation aiding preventive healthcare is another major factor for the market’s growth.

The plant-based supplements segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to the growing population of health-conscious consumers, leading to higher demand for plant-based, organic, functional, and vegan supplements. They help boost immunity, enhance skin and hair health, and protect consumers from lifestyle-related health disorders, which will help fuel the growth of the gummy supplements market in the foreseeable future. Higher use of organic ingredients such as ashwagandha, turmeric, spirulina, and green tea in the formulation of plant-based supplements is another major factor driving the market’s growth.

Application Analysis

The general health and wellness segment dominated the gummy supplements market in 2024, driven by growing awareness of health and nutrition, which is supportive of the market’s growth. Consumers today are aware of the importance of health and nutrition and its long-term benefits in helping them avoid lifestyle-related health issues, which also fuels market growth. Such supplements help balance the lifestyle changes caused by consumers' hectic schedules, further fueling the market's growth. The easy availability of such supplements across various platforms is one of the major factors driving the market’s growth as well.

The immunity-boosting segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period due to higher demand for supplement gummies by consumers with a deficiency of Zinc, iron, vitamin C, and D. Growing consumer awareness for health and nutrition, along with rising prevalence of commonly observed health issues, is another major factor for the growth of the gummy supplements market in the foreseen period.

Top Companies in the Gummy Supplements Market

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. – A major U.S. consumer goods manufacturer known for producing gummy supplements under brands such as Vitafusion and L’il Critters. The company focuses on mass-market nutrition products with strong distribution across retail and e-commerce channels.

– A major U.S. consumer goods manufacturer known for producing gummy supplements under brands such as Vitafusion and L’il Critters. The company focuses on mass-market nutrition products with strong distribution across retail and e-commerce channels. Nature’s Bounty Co. – A leading supplements manufacturer offering a wide range of gummy vitamins across immunity, multivitamin, and specialty health categories. The company emphasizes science-backed formulations and broad retail availability.

– A leading supplements manufacturer offering a wide range of gummy vitamins across immunity, multivitamin, and specialty health categories. The company emphasizes science-backed formulations and broad retail availability. SmartyPants Vitamins – A premium gummy supplement company known for clean-label, non-GMO, and allergen-free formulations. Its portfolio spans adult, kids, and prenatal multivitamins with added functional ingredients.

– A premium gummy supplement company known for clean-label, non-GMO, and allergen-free formulations. Its portfolio spans adult, kids, and prenatal multivitamins with added functional ingredients. Amway Corp. – Through its Nutrilite brand, Amway produces plant-based gummy supplements that incorporate phytonutrient-rich botanical extracts. The company leverages its global distribution network and direct selling model.

– Through its Nutrilite brand, Amway produces plant-based gummy supplements that incorporate phytonutrient-rich botanical extracts. The company leverages its global distribution network and direct selling model. Unilever (OLLY Nutrition) – OLLY specializes in lifestyle-focused gummy supplements targeting sleep, mood, beauty, and immunity. The brand is recognized for approachable formulations and strong digital and retail positioning.

– OLLY specializes in lifestyle-focused gummy supplements targeting sleep, mood, beauty, and immunity. The brand is recognized for approachable formulations and strong digital and retail positioning. Pfizer Inc. – Provides gummy supplements within its consumer health portfolio, offering immunity, wellness, and pediatric formulations. The company emphasizes clinically validated ingredients and pharmaceutical-grade quality standards.

– Provides gummy supplements within its consumer health portfolio, offering immunity, wellness, and pediatric formulations. The company emphasizes clinically validated ingredients and pharmaceutical-grade quality standards. Nestlé Health Science – Manufactures gummy supplements across digestive health, immunity, and nutritional support categories. The company integrates research-driven ingredient development with medical nutrition expertise.

– Manufactures gummy supplements across digestive health, immunity, and nutritional support categories. The company integrates research-driven ingredient development with medical nutrition expertise. Pharmavite LLC – Producer of the Nature Made brand, offering gummy multivitamins, minerals, probiotics, and specialty nutrients. The company focuses on rigorous quality testing and third-party certifications.

– Producer of the Nature Made brand, offering gummy multivitamins, minerals, probiotics, and specialty nutrients. The company focuses on rigorous quality testing and third-party certifications. Hero Nutritionals – A pioneer in gummy vitamins, offering vegan, allergen-free, and family-focused formulations. The company is known for clean-label ingredients and early innovation in chewable nutrition formats.

– A pioneer in gummy vitamins, offering vegan, allergen-free, and family-focused formulations. The company is known for clean-label ingredients and early innovation in chewable nutrition formats. Lifeable Gummies – A growing brand specializing in sugar-free and children-focused gummy supplements. The company emphasizes flavor variety, affordability, and accessible nutritional formats.

– A growing brand specializing in sugar-free and children-focused gummy supplements. The company emphasizes flavor variety, affordability, and accessible nutritional formats. Nature’s Truth – Produces gummy supplements across sleep, beauty, probiotic, and general wellness categories. The company prioritizes transparency in ingredient sourcing and clean-label formulations.

– Produces gummy supplements across sleep, beauty, probiotic, and general wellness categories. The company prioritizes transparency in ingredient sourcing and clean-label formulations. Herbaland Naturals – A Canadian company offering plant-based, sugar-free, and eco-friendly gummy supplements. Known for sustainable packaging and vegan formulations designed for global markets.

– A Canadian company offering plant-based, sugar-free, and eco-friendly gummy supplements. Known for sustainable packaging and vegan formulations designed for global markets. Vitafusion – One of the bestselling gummy vitamin brands in North America, offering adult and children’s multivitamins with a strong emphasis on taste and convenience. Operates under Church & Dwight.

– One of the bestselling gummy vitamin brands in North America, offering adult and children’s multivitamins with a strong emphasis on taste and convenience. Operates under Church & Dwight. Bayer AG – Offers gummy multivitamins under brands such as One A Day and Flintstones, covering adult, senior, and pediatric categories. The company integrates scientific validation and long-standing consumer trust.

– Offers gummy multivitamins under brands such as One A Day and Flintstones, covering adult, senior, and pediatric categories. The company integrates scientific validation and long-standing consumer trust. Wellbeing Nutrition – An emerging clean-label brand producing plant-based gummy supplements for beauty, sleep, immunity, and gut health. Known for bioactive ingredients and innovations tailored to modern lifestyle needs.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type

Vitamins

Minerals

Proteins & Amino Acids

Omega Fatty Acids

Probiotics

Botanicals/Herbal Supplements

Others (e.g., Collagen, Antioxidants)



By Source

Animal-Based (Gelatin) Supplements

Plant-Based (Pectin & Agar) Supplements

By Application

General Health & Wellness

Immunity Boosting

Digestive Health

Bone & Joint Health

Weight Management

Cognitive Health

Others



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

