Lead-Acid Battery Scrap Market to Witness 10.21% CAGR Through 2025-2030 Led by Johnson Controls, Exide Technologies, East Penn Manufacturing, GS Yuasa International, and Battery Solutions

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lead-Acid Battery Scrap Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Lead-Acid Battery Scrap Market, valued at USD 16.52 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 10.21% to reach USD 29.60 Billion by 2030. Market expansion is primarily driven by increasing environmental regulations mandating responsible disposal and recycling practices.

Key Market Drivers

The Global Lead-Acid Battery Scrap Market is significantly propelled by two primary factors: increased environmental regulations and sustainability mandates, alongside the high economic value and recyclability of lead. Heightened governmental and industry-specific regulations globally enforce responsible disposal and recycling practices for lead-acid batteries, thereby stimulating the scrap market.

This regulatory pressure ensures a consistent flow of end-of-life batteries into the recycling stream. For example, according to Battery Council International's National Recycling Rate Study, released in July 2023, the U.S. lead battery industry achieved an outstanding recycling rate of 99%, the highest of any consumer product in the United States, largely sustained by its robust closed-loop system.

Key Market Challenges

A significant challenge impeding the growth of the Global Lead-Acid Battery Scrap Market is the considerable capital expenditure required for establishing and maintaining advanced recycling facilities.

This financial barrier directly restricts investment in state-of-the-art processing technologies and robust collection infrastructure. Such substantial upfront costs deter potential new market entrants and slow the expansion plans of existing recycling operations. Consequently, the ability to scale up efficient and environmentally compliant lead-acid battery recycling capacity worldwide is constrained.

According to the International Lead and Zinc Study Group, global refined lead production was forecast to increase by 2.7% to 12.8 million tons in 2023, with consumption also projected to rise by 1.1% to 12.8 million tons. This modest growth in production, despite ongoing demand, underscores the impact of high investment costs in limiting the development of new recycling plants and upgrading existing ones to meet stringent environmental standards and increasing volumes of end-of-life batteries. This sustained requirement for substantial capital outlays slows the overall development of a comprehensive and efficient global recycling ecosystem.

Key Market Trends

The adoption of advanced recycling technologies represents a pivotal trend enhancing material recovery and environmental performance. These innovations move beyond conventional methods to extract valuable components with greater precision and reduced ecological impact.

According to the European Commission's Batteries Regulation, which became effective in 2023, ambitious recycling efficiency targets for lead-acid batteries are set at 75% by December 2025 and 80% by December 2030, necessitating continuous technological upgrades to meet these benchmarks. The industry continues to pursue new techniques for processing battery scrap, minimizing waste, and improving the purity of recovered lead and other materials.

Key Market Players Profiled:

Johnson Controls International PLC

Exide Technologies S.A.S.

East Penn Manufacturing Co., Inc.

GS Yuasa International Ltd.

Battery Solutions LLC

Whitelake Organics Pvt Ltd.

Gravita India Ltd.

Aqua Metals Inc.

Madenat Al Nokhba Recycling Services LLC

Beeah Group

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Lead-Acid Battery Scrap Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Battery:

Flooded

Sealed

By Product:

Lead

Sulfuric acid

By Source:

Motor Vehicles

UPS

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $16.52 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $29.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wpnao5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment