Automotive Garage Equipment Market Trends, Competitor Strategies, SWOT & Value Chain Analysis and Growth Forecast 2025-2030: Rising EV Sales Drive Demand for Advanced Equipment

The Global Automotive Garage Equipment Market, valued at USD 12.60 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 5.78% to reach USD 17.65 Billion by 2030. The market's expansion is primarily driven by the increasing global vehicle parc and the corresponding demand for consistent vehicle servicing. The growing technological complexity of modern vehicles, incorporating advanced driver assistance systems and electrified powertrains, further necessitates continuous investment in specialized equipment.

Key Market Drivers

The global automotive garage equipment market is primarily influenced by the expanding worldwide vehicle parc and new vehicle sales. As the number of vehicles in operation increases, so does the requirement for maintenance, diagnostics, and repair services, necessitating more equipment in service centers.

According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), in 2023, global automobile production in the Asia-Pacific region surpassed the 55 million-unit mark, representing a 10% year-on-year increase. This growth directly underpins equipment demand. Concurrently, the increasing complexity of advanced vehicle technology also significantly influences the market. Modern vehicles with sophisticated electronic systems and advanced powertrains demand specialized, digitally integrated equipment for precise diagnosis and repair.

Key Market Challenges

A significant impediment to the growth of the Global Automotive Garage Equipment Market is the substantial initial capital investment required for acquiring and maintaining advanced equipment. This expenditure presents a considerable barrier for independent service providers, directly limiting their ability to upgrade existing infrastructure and offer competitive services. As vehicle technology advances, encompassing complex electronic control units and electrified powertrains, the cost of specialized diagnostic instruments and fundamental lifting systems increases. This financial burden restricts smaller businesses from adopting necessary technologies, potentially leading to a disparity in service capabilities across the market.

According to the Automotive Service Association, independent repair facilities allocated an average of 8% of their annual revenue to diagnostic equipment and software maintenance in 2024, representing a significant financial commitment. Such recurring investment, coupled with the frequent need for tool updates due to rapid technological evolution, creates ongoing financial pressure. This limits market expansion by making it difficult for a segment of the service industry to keep pace with modern vehicle repair demands.

Key Market Trends

The rising demand for electric vehicle (EV) service equipment is a primary trend reshaping the global automotive garage equipment market, necessitating specialized tools for maintenance and repair. This includes high-voltage battery diagnostics, charging infrastructure, and insulated safety equipment.

According to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA), new battery-electric car sales in the EU reached 869,271 units in the first half of 2025, capturing 15.6% of the market. This growing fleet drives substantial investment, exemplified by Snap-on's October 2024 diagnostic software upgrade, which introduced comprehensive coverage for new EV models including the Tesla S, X, 3, and Y.

Key Market Players Profiled:

Snap-on

Bosch

Hunter

MAHA

Beissbarth

Corghi

Nussbaum

Rotary Lift

BendPak

AMMCO

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Automotive Garage Equipment Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Equipment Type:

Wheel & Tire Service Equipment

Lifting Equipment

Vehicle Diagnostic & Testing Equipment

Body Shop Equipment

Washing Equipment

By Garage Type:

Automotive OEM Dealerships

Franchised Garages

Independent Garages

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $12.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

