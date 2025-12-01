Trends & Strategies Shaping the $366 Million Camping Furniture Market, 2025-2030 - Eco-Friendly Trends Revitalize the Market as Demand for Sustainable Products Soars

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Camping Furniture Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Camping Furniture Market, valued at USD 260.92 Million in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 5.80% to reach USD 365.95 Million by 2030. The market's expansion is fundamentally driven by the increasing global participation in outdoor recreational activities and adventure tourism, coupled with a rising consumer demand for enhanced comfort and portability during camping experiences.

Key Market Drivers: The Global Camping Furniture Market is significantly influenced by the increasing participation in outdoor recreational activities and the evolving consumer preferences for comfort and portability. A robust and expanding base of outdoor enthusiasts directly translates into higher demand for specialized gear, including camping furniture. According to the Outdoor Industry Association, in June 2024, their "2024 Outdoor Participation Trends Report" revealed a record 175.8 million participants in outdoor recreation in 2023, underscoring a vast addressable market for manufacturers. This substantial engagement fuels continuous product development and market expansion as more individuals seek equipment to enhance their outdoor experiences.

Key Market Challenges: The inherent seasonality of demand represents a significant impediment to the consistent expansion of the global camping furniture market. Consumer purchasing patterns for items such as portable chairs, tables, and cots are predominantly concentrated within warmer months, coinciding with peak outdoor recreational seasons. This cyclical demand creates pronounced fluctuations in manufacturing schedules and inventory management for industry players, leading to operational inefficiencies. Managing excess inventory during off-peak seasons incurs additional storage costs and risks of obsolescence. Conversely, ramping up production to meet high seasonal demand can strain supply chains and labor resources. This uneven demand profile directly hampers steady revenue growth and operational stability.

Key Market Trends: The Global Camping Furniture Market is increasingly shaped by the growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products. Consumers are demonstrating a preference for items manufactured with environmental responsibility, influencing product development towards recycled materials, reduced chemical usage, and ethical supply chains. According to the Outdoor Industry Association's Climate Action Corps 2023 Impact Report, released in July 2024, 94% of its member businesses had measured their operational greenhouse gas emissions, reflecting an industry-wide commitment to environmental metrics. Retailers are actively driving this shift; for example, REI Co-op released updated Product Impact Standards in April 2024, which mandate its brand partners to calculate their greenhouse gas emissions and establish reduction targets, aligning with the Science Based Targets initiative. This trend underscores a market where ecological footprint is becoming a critical purchasing criterion.

Key Market Players Profiled:

The Coleman Company, Inc.

ALPS Brands

Oase Outdoors ApS

Johnson Outdoors Inc.

NEMO Equipment, Inc.

Kamp-Rite Tent Cot, Inc.

Recreational Equipment, Inc.

BICA S.p.A.

Big Agnes, Inc.

Camp Time Inc.

In this report, the Global Camping Furniture Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Product Type:

Chairs & Stools

Cots & Hammocks

Tables

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $260.92 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $365.95 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

