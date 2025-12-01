Automotive Collision Repair Market Growth Forecast, 2025-2030: Includes Profiles of the Top Companies Leading the $285 Billion Industry

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Collision Repair Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Collision Repair Market, valued at USD 215.8 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 4.77% to reach USD 285.45 Billion by 2030. This market's expansion is fundamentally driven by several factors, including the consistent growth in global vehicle ownership, which inherently increases the probability of road incidents requiring professional repair services.

Key Market Drivers

The increasing incidence of road accidents is a fundamental driver for the global automotive collision repair market. A higher frequency of vehicular collisions directly boosts demand for professional services to restore damaged automobiles, spanning structural, mechanical, and aesthetic repairs. Despite safety advancements, the expanding global vehicle fleet and daily driving exposure contribute to consistent incident volumes.

For example, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's "Overview of Motor Vehicle Traffic Crashes in 2023" research note, the estimated number of police-reported traffic crashes in the United States increased from 5.93 million in 2022 to 6.14 million in 2023. This sustained rise necessitates robust repair infrastructure, maintaining a steady workload.

Key Market Challenges

The persistent shortage of skilled technicians represents a significant impediment to the growth of the global automotive collision repair market. Modern vehicles incorporate advanced driver-assistance systems and lightweight materials, demanding specialized expertise and equipment for accurate restoration.

The scarcity of qualified labor directly impacts the ability of repair facilities to process the increasing volume of accident-damaged vehicles, leading to extended repair times and customer dissatisfaction. This labor deficit also contributes to elevated operational costs for collision repair businesses due to increased competition for technicians and potential overtime pay for existing staff.

Key Market Trends

The increasing global penetration of electric and hybrid vehicles necessitates specialized repair capabilities within the automotive collision repair market. These vehicles incorporate distinct high-voltage systems, battery packs, and often unique materials, demanding specific knowledge, tools, and safety protocols for accurate restoration.

According to the International Energy Agency's Global EV Outlook 2025, global electric car sales exceeded 17 million units in 2024, an increase of over 25% from 2023, substantially expanding the vehicle parc requiring these specialized services. This growth drives a critical demand for technicians with advanced training and certification in these complex powertrains, shifting educational priorities within the industry.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Automotive Collision Repair Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Product Type:

Paints & Coatings

Consumables

Spare Parts

By Service Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

Others

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $215.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $285.45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global

