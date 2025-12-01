Polylactic Acid Trends and Forecast Report 2025: A $5.29 Billion Market by 2030, Driven by Rising Global Demand, Environmental Awareness, and Strict Anti-Plastic Regulations

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polylactic Acid Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Polylactic Acid Market, valued at USD 1.71 billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 20.66% to reach USD 5.29 billion by 2030

The market's expansion is fundamentally driven by increasing global demand for sustainable packaging solutions, growing consumer awareness regarding environmental impact, and stringent government regulations aimed at reducing plastic waste.



Key Market Drivers



The global Polylactic Acid market expansion is significantly propelled by rising environmental sustainability imperatives, intrinsically linked to increasing consumer preference for bio-based products. As environmental concerns grow, consumers actively seek products aligning with their values, driving demand for sustainable alternatives like PLA. This behavioral shift creates a substantial market pull for materials with a reduced ecological footprint, prompting manufacturers to integrate bio-based polymers.

According to the Plastics Industry Association, in a 2023 study, about half of consumers stated a willingness to pay more for bioplastics over traditional plastics. This broader commitment is supported by direct investments in the PLA supply chain; according to Corbion's Annual Report 2023, published in December 2022, the company allocated €50.5 million towards expanding lactic acid manufacturing capacity, a key PLA precursor.



Key Market Challenges



The challenging factor identified in the overview for the Global Polylactic Acid Market is its comparatively higher production cost relative to traditional plastics. This elevated cost significantly limits PLA's widespread adoption across diverse, price-sensitive applications. Businesses often prioritize cost efficiency, making the upfront investment in PLA less attractive compared to more economical conventional plastic alternatives. This price disparity directly curtails market expansion, as potential users in sectors like packaging and consumer goods frequently opt for cheaper materials to maintain competitive pricing.



Key Market Trends



The market for Polylactic Acid is increasingly diversifying its application portfolio beyond traditional packaging, driven by a deeper understanding of PLA's material properties. This expansion sees PLA integrated into sectors like automotive and electronics, where its lightweight characteristics and reduced carbon footprint are highly valued for sustainability initiatives.

For example, while packaging accounted for 45 percent, or 1.12 million tonnes, of the total bioplastics market in 2024 according to European Bioplastics, a significant shift is underway into more technical uses. This is evidenced by Mitsubishi Chemical's joint testing with Subaru, highlighted in its March 2025 R&D update, on high-heat PLA-PBAT composites for use in engine bay parts, showcasing advanced material integration in durable goods.

Report Scope:

Key Market Players Profiled:

NatureWorks LLC

Futerro PLA

TotalEnergies Corbion bv

Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Co., Ltd

Jiangxi Keyuan Bio-Material Co., Ltd

Shanghai Tong-jie-liang Biomaterials Co.,LTD

Jilin COFCO biomaterials Co., Ltd., etc.

Mitsubishi Chemical America, Inc

Danimer Scientific, Inc.

BASF SE

UNITIKA LTD

Galactic S.A

By Raw Material:

Corn

Cassava

Sugarcane/Sugar Beet

By Application:

Rigid Thermoforms

Films & Sheets

Bottles

By End Use Industry:

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Agriculture

Textile

Bio-Medical

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

