Iron Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market Trends, SWOT, Value Chain, Competition and Growth Analysis 2025-2030 - Nanomedicine Leads the Way in Therapeutic Advances

The market is growing due to rising IDA prevalence and increased awareness for early diagnosis. Key opportunities include innovative nanomedicine formulations improving absorption and reducing side effects, creating demand in diverse settings, despite cost challenges of advanced therapies.

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Iron Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Iron Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market, valued at USD 5.49 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 6.70% to reach USD 8.10 Billion by 2030. The market's expansion is significantly propelled by the increasing worldwide prevalence of iron deficiency anemia, heightened public and medical awareness concerning early diagnosis and effective management, and advancements in therapeutic formulations.

Key Market Drivers: The rising prevalence of iron deficiency anemia fundamentally drives market expansion, creating a substantial global demand for effective therapeutic interventions. This widespread nutritional deficiency necessitates consistent, accessible treatment, directly propelling the growth of pharmaceutical and supplementary solutions. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, in February 2025, an estimated 269 million children aged 6-59 months worldwide were affected by anemia. This large patient demographic ensures continuous requirement for diagnosis and subsequent treatment, underpinning the market's sustained growth.

Key Market Challenges: The considerable cost associated with advanced intravenous iron therapies presents a significant challenging factor, directly impeding the growth of the Global Iron Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market. This high cost often results in restrictive reimbursement policies from payers, who may prioritize less expensive, older-generation intravenous iron formulations through mechanisms such as step therapy requirements. Such policies compel patients to first attempt therapies that may be less effective or require more frequent administrations.

Key Market Trends: The emergence of nanomedicine in iron formulations represents a significant advancement, addressing challenges associated with conventional iron therapies such as bioavailability and side effects. These novel formulations, designed at the nanoscale, offer improved absorption kinetics and reduced gastrointestinal distress, enhancing patient adherence and therapeutic outcomes. For instance, in February 2023, the IHAT-GUT trial published in EClinicalMedicine demonstrated that a novel nano-iron supplement, iron hydroxide adipate tartrate (IHAT), showed non-inferiority compared to standard ferrous sulfate for iron deficiency correction and hemoglobin response in children aged 6-35 months, warranting further Phase III trials.

Key Market Players Profiled:

  • Daiichi Sankyo Company
  • Novartis AG
  • Rockwell Medical Inc
  • Iron4u Aps
  • AbbVie Inc
  • Sanofi
  • Disc Medicine Inc
  • Pfizer Inc
  • Akebia Therapeutics
  • Keros Therapeutics Inc

In this report, the Global Iron Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Therapy Type:

  • Oral Iron Therapy
  • Parenteral Iron Therapy
  • Red Blood Cell Transfusion

By End User:

  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Home Healthcare

By Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • South America
  • Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages183
Forecast Period2024-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$5.49 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$8.1 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate6.7%
Regions CoveredGlobal

