Iron Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market Trends, SWOT, Value Chain, Competition and Growth Analysis 2025-2030 - Nanomedicine Leads the Way in Therapeutic Advances

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Iron Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Iron Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market, valued at USD 5.49 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 6.70% to reach USD 8.10 Billion by 2030. The market's expansion is significantly propelled by the increasing worldwide prevalence of iron deficiency anemia, heightened public and medical awareness concerning early diagnosis and effective management, and advancements in therapeutic formulations.

Key Market Drivers: The rising prevalence of iron deficiency anemia fundamentally drives market expansion, creating a substantial global demand for effective therapeutic interventions. This widespread nutritional deficiency necessitates consistent, accessible treatment, directly propelling the growth of pharmaceutical and supplementary solutions. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, in February 2025, an estimated 269 million children aged 6-59 months worldwide were affected by anemia. This large patient demographic ensures continuous requirement for diagnosis and subsequent treatment, underpinning the market's sustained growth.

Key Market Challenges: The considerable cost associated with advanced intravenous iron therapies presents a significant challenging factor, directly impeding the growth of the Global Iron Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market. This high cost often results in restrictive reimbursement policies from payers, who may prioritize less expensive, older-generation intravenous iron formulations through mechanisms such as step therapy requirements. Such policies compel patients to first attempt therapies that may be less effective or require more frequent administrations.

Key Market Trends: The emergence of nanomedicine in iron formulations represents a significant advancement, addressing challenges associated with conventional iron therapies such as bioavailability and side effects. These novel formulations, designed at the nanoscale, offer improved absorption kinetics and reduced gastrointestinal distress, enhancing patient adherence and therapeutic outcomes. For instance, in February 2023, the IHAT-GUT trial published in EClinicalMedicine demonstrated that a novel nano-iron supplement, iron hydroxide adipate tartrate (IHAT), showed non-inferiority compared to standard ferrous sulfate for iron deficiency correction and hemoglobin response in children aged 6-35 months, warranting further Phase III trials.

Key Market Players Profiled:

Daiichi Sankyo Company

Novartis AG

Rockwell Medical Inc

Iron4u Aps

AbbVie Inc

Sanofi

Disc Medicine Inc

Pfizer Inc

Akebia Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics Inc

In this report, the Global Iron Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Therapy Type:

Oral Iron Therapy

Parenteral Iron Therapy

Red Blood Cell Transfusion

By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Healthcare

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.49 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nprelg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment