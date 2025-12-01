Fertility Testing Devices Trends and Forecast Report 2025: An $18.38 Billion Market by 2030, Driven by Rising Infertility Rates, Delayed Pregnancies, Advancements in Reproductive Testing Technologies

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fertility Testing Devices Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Fertility Testing Devices Market, valued at USD 690.46 Million in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 7.77% to reach USD 1.06 billion by 2030.

Market expansion is driven by the increasing global prevalence of infertility and a societal trend towards delayed pregnancies, which necessitates reproductive health monitoring. Heightened awareness of fertility issues and continuous advancements in diagnostic technologies further propel demand.







The growing prevalence of infertility worldwide directly drives demand for diagnostic solutions as individuals and couples seek to understand and address their reproductive challenges. This widespread issue necessitates accurate and accessible testing to identify underlying causes and facilitate timely intervention. According to SingleCare, January 2025, 'Infertility statistics 2025:

How many couples are affected by infertility? ', approximately 1 in 6 people globally have experienced infertility at some point in their lives. This substantial demographic indicates a consistent and expanding user base for various fertility testing devices, from ovulation prediction kits to more advanced diagnostic tools.



The substantial cost of advanced fertility testing devices and associated procedures significantly impedes the growth of the Global Fertility Testing Devices Market by restricting access for a considerable segment of the population. When the financial burden of initial diagnostics and subsequent treatments is high, many individuals and couples are deterred from seeking necessary reproductive healthcare. This issue is particularly pronounced in regions lacking comprehensive insurance coverage or robust public funding for fertility services.



Advancements in at-home fertility testing technologies are significantly reshaping the market by offering individuals convenient and private diagnostic options outside traditional clinical settings. The increasing availability of user-friendly kits for hormone level assessment, ovulation prediction, and male fertility screening empowers consumers with greater control over their reproductive health journey. This trend reduces barriers to initial fertility assessment, encouraging proactive engagement with reproductive health monitoring, especially for those who value discretion.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030



By Product Type:

Ovulation Prediction Kits

Fertility Monitors

Male Fertility Testing Product

By Application:

Female Fertility Testing

Male Fertility Testing

By End User:

Hospitals

Fertility Clinics

Home Care Settings

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

