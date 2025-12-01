Saga Communications, Inc. Announces Investor Conference Presentation

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saga Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq - SGA) (the “Company,” “Saga,” “we” or “our”) announced today that Christopher S. Forgy, President and Chief Executive Officer and Samuel D. Bush, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer will be presenting at the Noble Capital Markets’ Twenty First Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference at Florida Atlantic University, Executive Education Complex, in Boca Raton, FL on December 3, 2025. The presentation will be held at 9:30 AM Eastern Time. Scheduled 1x1 meetings with management are also available for registered, qualified investor attendees.

A video webcast of the presentation will be available following the event on the Company's website www.sagacom.com as soon as it is available, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ website: www.nobleconference.com and on Channelchek, www.channelchek.com, the investor portal created by Noble.

Saga is a media company whose business provides radio, digital, e-commerce, local on-line news and non-traditional revenue initiatives. Saga operates in 28 markets and provides services to national, regional and local advertisers to meet their growing advertising needs. For additional information, contact us at (313) 886-7070 or visit our website at www.sagacom.com.

Noble Capital Markets was established in 1984, Noble Capital Markets is an SEC / FINRA registered full-service investment bank and advisory firm with an award-winning research team and proprietary investor distribution platform. Noble delivers middle market expertise to entrepreneurs, corporations, financial sponsors, and investors. Over the past 40 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports.

