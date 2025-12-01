Plastic-eating Bacteria Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2030: Expansion Driven by Rising Plastic Pollution Concerns, Biotech Advancements, and Government Support for Sustainable Waste Management

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastic-eating Bacteria Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Plastic-eating bacteria are microorganisms capable of degrading plastic polymers into simpler compounds, presenting a biological solution to global plastic waste.

The market for these innovative solutions is primarily driven by mounting environmental concerns over plastic pollution and a growing imperative for sustainable waste management technologies. Additionally, advancements in biotechnology enhancing enzymatic degradation efficiency and increasing governmental support for bioplastic development and recycling infrastructure further stimulate market growth.







The global plastic-eating bacteria market is experiencing significant momentum due to the urgent challenge of escalating global plastic waste accumulation and the rapid progress in technological advancements in enzyme and microbial engineering. The sheer volume of plastic waste generated globally creates an imperative for innovative solutions. According to EA Earth Action, in April 2024, approximately 220 million tonnes of plastic waste were projected to be generated worldwide in 2024, with a substantial portion mismanaged and contributing to environmental pollution. This escalating accumulation directly necessitates effective degradation strategies that conventional recycling struggles to address, driving the demand for biological alternatives.



Key Market Challenges



A significant challenge impeding the growth of the Global Plastic-eating Bacteria Market is the substantial financial investment necessary for the research, development, and successful commercialization of these complex biotechnologies. This capital-intensive nature encompasses the intricate processes of identifying highly efficient bacterial strains, optimizing their degradation rates, and subsequently scaling production to meet industrial application demands. Such extensive financial outlay acts as a considerable barrier to entry for potential market participants, particularly smaller innovative firms, thereby slowing the overall pace of market expansion and limiting the diversity of solutions brought to market.



Key Market Trends



Advanced Genetic Engineering and Synthetic Biology significantly drives market growth by enabling the precise engineering of microorganisms and their enzymes for superior plastic degradation. Modifying bacterial genomes and synthetic pathways improves degradation rates, increases specificity for diverse plastic types, and enhances environmental resilience.

These advancements lead to more effective and economically viable solutions, accelerating the transition from laboratory research to industrial applications. According to a study published in Science, in February 2025, researchers at the University of Washington designed an enzyme using artificial intelligence that could break down PET plastics more efficiently than previously developed enzymes, demonstrating the impact of advanced computational methods on enzyme engineering.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.24 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $0.56 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.3% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope:

Key Market Players Profiled:

Carbios SACA

Pyrowave Inc

EREMA Engineering Recycling Maschinen und Anlagen GmbH

Sidel Inc

By Resin:

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polyurethane

Others

By Application:

Landfills

Oceans

Lakes

Ponds

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/shska1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment