Strategic Intelligence: Medical Devices M&A Deals Report, Q3 2025 - Opportunities in Mega-deals, with a 39% Increase in Q3 2025 vs Q3 2024

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Medical Devices M&A Deals Q3 2025 - Top Themes" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes the disruptive themes that have driven M&A activity in Q3 2025 in the Medical Devices Sector



The global medical devices market witnessed deals worth $34 billion in Q3 2025, a decrease of 2% compared to Q3 2024. The sector recorded deal value worth $29 billion mega-deals (defined as any deal valued at more than $1 billion), an increase of 39% compared to Q3 2024.



Report Scope

This report provides an overview of merger and acquisition activity globally in Q3 2025 in Medical Devices Sector

It identifies the themes driving most notable to deals announced in Q3 2025 in the Medical Devices Sector

Reasons to Buy

Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures. If you want to understand the themes that drive an industry, simply look at the list of recent mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

In this report we have listed down the most notable deals in medical devices sector to make it easy for our clients to get a view of themes disrupting the sector and prepare for the future.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Review of the Medical Devices M&A Market - Q3 2025

Medical Devices M&A Deals Analysis by Geography - Q3 2025

Further Reading

Report Authors

Deal Selection Criteria

Thematic Research Methodology

Companies Featured

Waters

Patient Square Capital LP

Alpha JWC Ventures

Alpha Wave Ventures

Amzak Health

Bezos Expeditions LLC

Early Stage Partners, LP

Hatteras Venture Partners

HealthQuest Capital

Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC Inc

K5 Global

Lumira Capital Investment Management Inc

State of Michigan Retirement Systems

State of Wisconsin Investment Board

Venture Investors Health Fund

Wellington Management Company LLP

Yonjin Venture

Cardinal Health Inc

Terumo Corp

Alcon Inc

Waystar Holding Corp

Shuaa Capital PSC

Qatar Investment Authority

ArchiMed SAS

Concentra Biosciences LLC

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

Novartis AG

AAR Corp

Strata Critical Medical Inc

Medartis Holding AG

Sothema

OsteoCentric Technologies Inc

Boston Scientific Corp

Augusta SpinCo

BD

Premier Inc

HistoSonics Inc

Solaris Health Holdings LLC

OrganOx, Ltd.

STAAR Surgical Co

Iodine Software Llc

YgEia3 Ltd

Kangji Medical Holdings Ltd

ZimVie Inc

iTeos Therapeutics Inc

Micro Life Sciences Private Limited

Monogram Technologies Inc

Sironax

American Distributors Holding Co., LLC

Keystone Perfusion Services LLC

KeriMedical SA

Soludia Maghreb

Integrum AB

Elutia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u34y68

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.