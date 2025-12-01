AIreviews Acquires $1.34 Million Domain and Announces 2026 Launch of the World’s First AI Review Search Engine

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIreviews Corporation, a Delaware-registered technology company co-founded by David Azoulay and Steve Churchill, has announced the acquisition of the premium domain www.aireviews.com for $1.34 million. The company confirmed that it will officially launch its patented AI review search engine in early 2026, introducing what it calls the world’s only search engine dedicated to AI-powered reviews, modeled on the proven efficiency of Google’s search framework.





The upcoming launch represents a major milestone for the company and for the evolution of consumer-driven search technology. AIreviews’ proprietary system aggregates reviews from across the Internet, summarizes them through AI, and reads them aloud—creating a hands-free, voice-interactive experience for users worldwide.

Revolutionizing the Way Consumers Experience Reviews

The AIreviews platform brings together artificial intelligence, natural language processing, and voice technology to simplify how people access and understand online opinions. Instead of reading hundreds of comments, users can hear a balanced overview—featuring the top three positive and top three negative reviews for any product, business, or location.

“AIreviews is built to change how people consume information,” said David Azoulay, Co-Founder and CEO of AIreviews. “We’re creating a system where users can search, listen, and act—all from one AI-driven platform. The goal is to make reviews as easy to experience as listening to a podcast.”

Patent-Protected Technology

AIreviews has earned a patent for its proprietary AI review-summarization and voice-playback system, securing its position as a leader in this emerging category. The patent covers the process that enables AIreviews to collect, interpret, and present real user feedback through an intuitive, conversational interface.

“Earning this patent validates years of work on our core technology,” said Steve Churchill, Co-Founder and Head of Product Development. “Our system doesn’t manipulate or rewrite user feedback—it reads it exactly as it appears online, ensuring authenticity and trust.”

Built Like Google, Designed for Reviews

AIreviews’ founders describe the platform as a Google-modeled search engine built specifically for reviews. The system uses advanced algorithms to organize real online feedback into searchable categories, allowing users to instantly find summarized insights for any brand, product, or service.

Key features include:

Universal Review Aggregation – Pulls verified reviews from major websites, social media, and online marketplaces.





AI Summarization – Automatically identifies and condenses key insights from both positive and negative feedback.





Voice Playback – Reads reviews aloud with natural, conversational tone.





Geo-Location Matching – Detects nearby businesses or stores where reviewed products can be purchased.





AI-Generated Visuals – Creates short, automated videos from public images, allowing users to “see” what they are hearing.





Corporate Structure and Growth Strategy

AIreviews is incorporated in the State of Delaware, positioning the company for scalability, regulatory compliance, and investment readiness as it prepares to enter its next growth phase.

In addition to the 2026 launch, AIreviews will begin its first fundraising round at the start of 2026 to support product expansion, infrastructure development, and market reach.

“Our vision extends far beyond launch,” said Azoulay. “We’re building a long-term platform that merges AI, accessibility, and discovery into one experience. The fundraising round will help us scale operations and accelerate our roadmap for international growth.”

A Platform for Both Consumers and Businesses

AIreviews benefits both sides of the online marketplace. For consumers, it provides quick and unbiased access to reliable review summaries. For businesses, it enhances visibility by helping potential customers reach decisions faster and with greater confidence.

Local businesses in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where the company is headquartered, are among the first to benefit from AIreviews’ geo-targeted review discovery. The system helps users locate nearby services while ensuring that genuine feedback is highlighted.

The Future of Search and AI-Driven Transparency

Unlike conventional review aggregators, AIreviews is designed to eliminate bias and data clutter. Its algorithms are optimized for transparency and factual representation, ensuring users hear authentic voices rather than filtered opinions.

“AIreviews is not another app—it’s an entirely new category of search,” Azoulay said. “We see this as the next generation of how people make decisions online.”

About AIreviews

AIreviews Corporation is a Delaware-registered technology company headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Co-founded by David Azoulay and Steve Churchill, the company has developed the world’s first AI review search engine, a patented system that aggregates, summarizes, and audibly reads online reviews from across the Internet. AIreviews acquired the domain www.aireviews.com for $1.34 million in preparation for its global rollout.

The platform will officially launch in early 2026, beginning with the Apple App Store, followed by the Google Play Store, alongside the debut of its market affiliate program and initial fundraising round.

Website: www.aireviews.com

Address: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Phone: 317-514-9544

Email: info@aireviews.com

Google Maps: AIreviews – Fort Lauderdale, FL