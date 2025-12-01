Unscripted Formats Market Trends Report 2025: Explore Opportunities in Unscripted TV by Tapping Into Popular Genres, Successful International Format Adaptations, and Top Commissioning Markets

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trends in Unscripted Formats 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Analyzing commissioning trends for 30 selected unscripted formats across 20 key global markets, providing insight into biggest commissioning territories, trending subgenres, successful format launches, popular titles, spin-offs and revivals and more



Report Scope

This report takes a selection of 30 of the top performing or well-travelled formats

Analysis provided is based exclusively on commissioning activity in 22 countries

The time period for analysis is 2020- H1 2025

Reasons to Buy

Gain insight into the trending themes, genres, producers and broadcasters of unscripted TV format

Unlock the commissioning and content strategy around entertainment type shows

Identify the most popular shows that have travelled successfully across markets

Uncover the biggest geographical markets and production companies behind both format generation and adaptation

Key Topics Covered:

International format adaptations

Most travelled formats

Commissioning countries

Format commission type

Total commissions

First-run series

Recommissions

Spin-off and reboots

Emerging formats

Top unscripted genres

Subgenres by country

Format longevity

Average number of seasons

Format origins

By country

By production company

By production label

Companies Featured

Banijay

Fremantle

ITV Studios

BBC Studios

All3Media

Netflix

Amazon Prime Video

Talpa Studios

Warner Bros. Discovery

The Walt Disney Company

