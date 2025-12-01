Unscripted Formats Market Trends Report 2025: Explore Opportunities in Unscripted TV by Tapping Into Popular Genres, Successful International Format Adaptations, and Top Commissioning Markets

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trends in Unscripted Formats 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Analyzing commissioning trends for 30 selected unscripted formats across 20 key global markets, providing insight into biggest commissioning territories, trending subgenres, successful format launches, popular titles, spin-offs and revivals and more
Report Scope
- This report takes a selection of 30 of the top performing or well-travelled formats
- Analysis provided is based exclusively on commissioning activity in 22 countries
- The time period for analysis is 2020- H1 2025
Key Topics Covered:
- International format adaptations
- Most travelled formats
- Commissioning countries
- Format commission type
- Total commissions
- First-run series
- Recommissions
- Spin-off and reboots
- Emerging formats
- Top unscripted genres
- Subgenres by country
- Format longevity
- Average number of seasons
- Format origins
- By country
- By production company
- By production label
Companies Featured
- Banijay
- Fremantle
- ITV Studios
- BBC Studios
- All3Media
- Netflix
- Amazon Prime Video
- Talpa Studios
- Warner Bros. Discovery
- The Walt Disney Company
