South Korea Life Insurance Market Report 2025: Key Trends and Opportunities 2020-2029 - Gross Written Premium, Penetration, and Premium Ceded and Cession Rates

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Life Insurance: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides in-depth market analysis, information, and insights into the South Korea's life insurance segment. It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, penetration, and premium ceded and cession rates during the review period (2020-24) and forecast period (2025-29).
The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of South Korea's economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.
The report brings together the analyst's research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in South Korea. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.
Key Highlights
- Key insights and dynamics of South Korea's life insurance segment.
- A comprehensive overview of South Korea's economy, government initiatives and investment opportunities.
- The South Korean insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.
- The South Korean life insurance segment's market structure giving details of lines of business.
- The South Korean life reinsurance business' market structure giving details of premium ceded along with cession rates.
- Distribution channels deployed by the South Korea's life insurers.
- Details of the competitive landscape and competitors' profiles.
Report Scope
- It provides historical values for South Korea's life insurance segment for the report's 2020-24 review period, and projected figures for the 2025-29 forecast period.
- It profiles the top life insurance companies in South Korea and outlines the key regulations affecting them.
Reasons to Buy
- Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historical and forecast market data related to the South Korean life insurance segment.
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends, and growth opportunities in the South Korean life insurance segment.
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the life insurance segment.
- Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Economy Overview
- Regulatory and Compliance
- Key Market Trends
- Trends and KPIs
- Line of Business
- Distribution Channel
- Deals and Jobs
- Reinsurance
- Appendix
Competitive Landscape
- Samsung Life Insurance
- Hanwha Life Insurance
- Kyobo Life Insurance
- Samsung Fire & marine Insurance
- DB Life Insurance
- Hyundai Marine & Fire Insurance
- Meritz Fire and Marine Insurance
- KB Insurance
- Shinhan Life Insurance
- NongHyup Life Insurance
- Hanwha General Insurance
- KB Life Insurance
- Mirae Asset Life Insurance
- Tongyang Life Insurance
- Heungkuk Life Insurance
- Heungkuk Fire and Marine Insurance
- AIA Life Insurance
- MetLife Insurance
- Fubon Hyundai Life Insurance
- Lotte Non-Life Insurance
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vohc2f
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.