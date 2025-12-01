Bisphenol A Industry Outlook Report 2025-2030: Capacity to Grow by 20% - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bisphenol A Industry Outlook to 2030 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global bisphenol A production capacity is poised to grow significantly by about 20% during the 2025 to 2030 outlook period. Bisphenol A, or popularly known as BPA, is a colorless industrial chemical frequently used in production of polycarbonate plastics and epoxy resins, especially for items such as storage containers, kitchenware, and casings of electronics devices, etc.
Report Scope
- Global BPA capacity outlook by region from 2025 to 2030
- Global BPA planned and announced capacity additions by region, key countries, and key companies
- Planned and announced capital expenditure outlook for 2025 to 2030 by region and key countries
- Key details of the BPA plants globally (capacity from 2020 to 2030)
Reasons to Buy
- Obtain the most up-to-date information available on all active, planned, and announced BPA plants globally
- Identify opportunities in the global BPA industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historical and outlook for BPA capacity data
- Assess key project data of your peers and competitors
Key Topics Covered:
01. Global Bisphenol A Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region
- Key Highlights
- Global Bisphenol A Capacity Contribution by Region
- Global Planned and Announced Bisphenol A Capacity Additions by Region
- Global Capex Spending Planned and Announced Bisphenol A by Region
- Global Planned and Announced Bisphenol A Plants
02. Global Bisphenol A Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country
- Global Bisphenol A Capacity by Key Countries, 2020-2030
- Bisphenol A Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2024
- Global Capacity Additions and Capex from Planned and Announced Bisphenol A Plants by Country
03. Global Bisphenol A Capacity Outlook by Company
- Global Bisphenol A Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2024
- Global Bisphenol A Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Key Companies
04. Bisphenol A Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia
- Bisphenol A Capacity in Asia by Country, 2020-2030
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Bisphenol A Projects in Asia
05. Bisphenol A Capacity and Capex Outlook in FSU
- Bisphenol A Capacity in FSU by Country, 2020-2030
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Bisphenol A Projects in FSU
06. Bisphenol A Capacity Outlook in Other Regions
- Bisphenol A Capacity in Europe by Country, 2020-2030
- Bisphenol A Capacity in North America by Country, 2020-2030
- Bisphenol A Capacity in the Middle East by Country, 2020-2030
07. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/epviir
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.