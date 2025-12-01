UK Cyber Insurance Strategic Intelligence Report: Market Will Grow to $22.2 Billion by 2025 and $35.4 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growing Awareness Among Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Cyber Insurance 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a detailed analysis of the cyber insurance landscape, examining growth drivers, regulatory developments, and the competitive positioning of leading insurers. Drawing on the analyst's proprietary surveys, it explores how increasing cyber threats and regulatory scrutiny are influencing demand across both SMEs and consumers.

The report assesses awareness, purchasing behavior, and attitudes toward cyber insurance, highlighting ongoing underinsurance despite heightened exposure. It also evaluates how insurers are differentiating via partnerships, product innovation, and risk management services. With cyber risks becoming more frequent and severe, the report outlines the key opportunities and challenges shaping the UK cyber insurance market's continued expansion.



Cyber insurance provides cover against first- and third-party financial losses arising from damage to, or loss of data from, IT systems. Growth in the cyber insurance space is being fueled by the increasing digitalization of business operations, expanding regulatory requirements around data protection, and the financial and reputational consequences of high-profile breaches such as the Jaguar Land Rover attack.

In addition, growing awareness among small- and medium-sized enterprises is driving new demand in previously underpenetrated segments. As more firms adopt cloud-based systems, remote working models, and interconnected supply chains, the need for robust cyber risk transfer solutions continues to accelerate. Insurers are responding by offering more accessible, modular, and embedded products that combine prevention tools with traditional coverage, further expanding the market's reach.



Report Scope

The analyst estimates that the global cyber insurance market will grow to $22.2 billion by 2025 and $35.4 billion by 2030.

A the analyst poll run on Verdict Media sites in Q1 2025 found that 40% of industry insiders believe the biggest challenge for insurers in offering cyber insurance is accurately assessing risk.

The analyst's Q2 2025 Thematic Intelligence: Tech Sentiment Polls found that 60.3% of respondents said that cybersecurity is already disrupting their industry, while the analyst's 2025 UK SME Insurance Survey found that 63% of medium-sized businesses in the UK have cyber cover in place.

Reasons to Buy

Determine market size and key growth opportunities in the global cyber insurance landscape.

Benchmark yourself against the leaders in the market.

Ensure you remain competitive as new innovations and insurance models begin to enter the space.

Be prepared for how regulation will impact cyber insurance over the next few years.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Players



3. Thematic Briefing



4. Trends



5. Industry Analysis



6. Signals



7. Value Chain



8. Companies



9. Sector Scorecards



10. Glossary



Companies Featured

AXA

Chubb

Tokio Marine

Fairfax

Mosaic

Coalition

Converge

Swiss Re

Munich Re

Hannover Re

Ferian Re

Acrisure Re

Microsoft

IBM

Sophos

CyberCube

CyberScout

AIG

Allianz

Aon

Arch Capital

Arthur J. Gallagher

AXIS Capital

Beazley

Berkshire Hathaway

Hiscox

Mapfre

Markel Group

Marsh McLennan

Ping An Insurance Group

QBE Insurance

Sompo Holdings

Starr International

The Hartford

Travelers

WTW

Zurich

Coalition

At-Bay

Resilience

Cowbell

BOXX Insurance

Safe Security

CyberCube Analytics

Blackpanda

Cysurance

Elpha Secure

CrowdStrike

Guardz

CyberSmart

Blink Parametric

