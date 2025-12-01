UK Cyber Insurance Strategic Intelligence Report: Market Will Grow to $22.2 Billion by 2025 and $35.4 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growing Awareness Among Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Cyber Insurance 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a detailed analysis of the cyber insurance landscape, examining growth drivers, regulatory developments, and the competitive positioning of leading insurers. Drawing on the analyst's proprietary surveys, it explores how increasing cyber threats and regulatory scrutiny are influencing demand across both SMEs and consumers.
The report assesses awareness, purchasing behavior, and attitudes toward cyber insurance, highlighting ongoing underinsurance despite heightened exposure. It also evaluates how insurers are differentiating via partnerships, product innovation, and risk management services. With cyber risks becoming more frequent and severe, the report outlines the key opportunities and challenges shaping the UK cyber insurance market's continued expansion.
Cyber insurance provides cover against first- and third-party financial losses arising from damage to, or loss of data from, IT systems. Growth in the cyber insurance space is being fueled by the increasing digitalization of business operations, expanding regulatory requirements around data protection, and the financial and reputational consequences of high-profile breaches such as the Jaguar Land Rover attack.
In addition, growing awareness among small- and medium-sized enterprises is driving new demand in previously underpenetrated segments. As more firms adopt cloud-based systems, remote working models, and interconnected supply chains, the need for robust cyber risk transfer solutions continues to accelerate. Insurers are responding by offering more accessible, modular, and embedded products that combine prevention tools with traditional coverage, further expanding the market's reach.
Report Scope
- The analyst estimates that the global cyber insurance market will grow to $22.2 billion by 2025 and $35.4 billion by 2030.
- A the analyst poll run on Verdict Media sites in Q1 2025 found that 40% of industry insiders believe the biggest challenge for insurers in offering cyber insurance is accurately assessing risk.
- The analyst's Q2 2025 Thematic Intelligence: Tech Sentiment Polls found that 60.3% of respondents said that cybersecurity is already disrupting their industry, while the analyst's 2025 UK SME Insurance Survey found that 63% of medium-sized businesses in the UK have cyber cover in place.
Reasons to Buy
- Determine market size and key growth opportunities in the global cyber insurance landscape.
- Benchmark yourself against the leaders in the market.
- Ensure you remain competitive as new innovations and insurance models begin to enter the space.
- Be prepared for how regulation will impact cyber insurance over the next few years.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Players
3. Thematic Briefing
4. Trends
5. Industry Analysis
6. Signals
7. Value Chain
8. Companies
9. Sector Scorecards
10. Glossary
Companies Featured
- AXA
- Chubb
- Tokio Marine
- Fairfax
- Mosaic
- Coalition
- Converge
- Swiss Re
- Munich Re
- Hannover Re
- Ferian Re
- Acrisure Re
- Microsoft
- IBM
- Sophos
- CyberCube
- CyberScout
- AIG
- Allianz
- Aon
- Arch Capital
- Arthur J. Gallagher
- AXA
- AXIS Capital
- Beazley
- Berkshire Hathaway
- Chubb
- Fairfax Financial
- Hannover Re
- Hiscox
- Mapfre
- Markel Group
- Marsh McLennan
- Munich Re
- Ping An Insurance Group
- QBE Insurance
- Sompo Holdings
- Starr International
- The Hartford
- Tokio Marine
- Travelers
- WTW
- Zurich
- Coalition
- At-Bay
- Resilience
- Cowbell
- BOXX Insurance
- Safe Security
- CyberCube Analytics
- Blackpanda
- Cysurance
- Elpha Secure
- CrowdStrike
- Guardz
- CyberSmart
- Blink Parametric
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x9tpym
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.