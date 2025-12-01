Chronic Kidney Disease Anemia Market Opportunity Assessment and Forecasts 2024-2034: Drug Costs, Safety Improvements, ESA Alternatives, and Enhanced Clinical Trial Design

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chronic Kidney Disease Anemia: Opportunity Assessment and Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the 7MM (US, 5EU, Japan) and provides an Excel-based forecast model for the CKD Anemia market through 2034. The CKD Anemia market in the 7MM was valued at $4.4 billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.7%, reaching $5.3 billion by 2034.



There will be an overall increase in the diagnosed prevalent cases of CKD Anemia in the 7MM across the forecast period. Across the 7MM, the mainstay treatment for CKD Anemia involves the use of ESAs and iron therapies.

Significant clinical and environmental unmet needs remain in the CKD Anemia market. The late-stage CKD anemia pipeline consists of 2 agents.



Scope

Overview of CKD anemia, including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized CKD anemia therapeutics market revenue in 7MM (US, 5EU, and Japan), annual cost of therapy and treatment usage pattern in 2024 and forecast for 10 years to 2034.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the CKD anemia therapeutics market.

Pipeline analysis, comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for CKD anemia treatment. The most promising candidates in late-stage development are profiled.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the 7MM CKD anemia therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints, and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide a qualitative analysis of its implications.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Contents

1.2. Abbreviations

1.3. Related Reports



2. Executive Summary



3. Disease Overview

3.1. Overview of CKD Anemia

3.2. Classification of CKD

3.3. Pathophysiology of CKD Anemia

3.4. CKD Anemia SWOT Analysis



4. Epidemiology

4.1. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD Anemia

4.2. Age-Specific Trends in Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD-Anemia

4.3. Sex-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD-Anemia

4.4. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD-Anemia by Severity

4.5. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD-Anemia Based on Dialysis Dependence

4.6. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD-Anemia Segmented by Cause of Anemia

4.7. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD-Anemia Requiring Iron Supplementation

4.8. Sources Used and Not Used to Forecast Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD-Anemia

4.9. Sources Used to Forecast Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD-Anemia by Cause of Anemia

4.10. Sources Used to Forecast Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD- Anemia by Iron Supplementation

4.11. Sources and Methodology for Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CKD-Anemia



5. Current Treatment Options

5.1. Treatment Paradigm

5.2. Current Treatment Options

5.3. Product Profile: Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa)

5.4. Product Profile: Epogen/Procrit (epoetin alfa)

5.5. Product Profile: Mircera (methoxy polyethylene glycol-epoetin beta)

5.6. Product Profile: NeoRecormon (epoetin beta)

5.7. Product Profile: Biopoin/Eporatio (epoetin theta)

5.8. Product Profile: Auryxia (ferric citrate)

5.9. Product Profile: Injectafer/Ferinject (ferric carboxymaltose)

5.10. Product Profile: Venofer ( succharated ferric oxide)

5.11. Product Profile: Ferrlecit (sodium ferric gluconate)

5.12. Product Profile: Feraheme (ferumoxytol)

5.13. Product Profile: Monoferric (iron isomaltoside)

5.14. Product Profile: INFeD (iron dextran)

5.15. Product Profile: Ferracru/Accrufer (ferric maltol)

5.16. Product Profile: Duvroq (daprodustat)

5.17. Product Profile: Enaroy (enarodustat)

5.18. Product Profile: Musredo (molidustat)

5.19. Product Profile: Evrenzo (roxadustat)

5.20. Product Profile: Vafseo (vadadustat)



6. Unmet Needs and Opportunities

6.1. Unmet Needs in CKD Anemia

6.2. Drug Cost and Market Access

6.3. Improving Safety and Side-Effect Profile

6.4. Alternative Therapies for Patients Resistant to ESAs

6.5. Clinical Trial Endpoints and Patient Inclusion



7. R&D Strategies

7.1. Trends in Clinical Trial Design for CKD Anemia

7.2. Trends in Deal-Making in CKD Anemia



8. Pipeline Assessment

8.1. CKD Anemia Pipeline Overview

8.2. Late-Stage Pipeline Agents for CKD Anemia

8.3. Product Profile: Efesa

8.4. CKD Anemia Clinical Trials (Phase II/III) Overview



9. Market Outlook

9.1. CKD Anemia Market Outlook

9.2. CKD Anemia Market Forecast

9.3. Market Drivers and Barriers



10. Appendix

10.1. Primary Research - KOL Information

10.2. About the Authors



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:





Amgen

Kyowa Kirin

Janssen

Vifor Pharma

Roche

Chugai Pharmaceutical

Teva

Akebia

Torii Pharma

American Regent

Sanofi

Sandoz

Pharmacosmos

Allergan

Shield TX

Norgine BV

AstraZeneca

Fibrogen

Astellas Pharma

Mitsubishi Tanabe

GSK

Bayer Yakuhin

Japan Tabacco

PT Kalbe Genexine Biologics





