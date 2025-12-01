ENPAY Partners with Verified Market Research for Global Electrical Steel Sheet Market Insight

Lewes, Delaware, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spotlight on the Client: ENPAY’s Business Context

ENPAY is a 1978-founded enterprise that specialises in power and distribution transformer cores, shunt reactor cores, high-voltage insulation components and related assemblies, with manufacturing facilities in Turkey, India, Slovakia and Bulgaria.

For a detailed analysis of Industry Trends And Growth Drivers, Explore The Full Electrical Steel Sheet Market Insight.



In an environment of rising demand for efficient electrical steel sheets used in motors, transformers, inductors and generators ENPAY recognised that only a rigorous, globally scoped market report would underpin smart procurement, investment and product development decisions. ENPAY selected VMR to fulfil this need.

“We are satisfied with the report and thank VMR and their team for their support throughout our market study.”

Arzu Cakir, Head of Foreign Purchasing, ENPAY

This quote underscores how ENPAY valued VMR’s support in mapping complicated industry terrain so the purchasing and R&D teams could act with confidence.

The Commissioned Study: A Foundation for Strategic Decision-Making

With VMR’s comprehensive study in hand, ENPAY gained key deliverables enabling them to:

Estimate the size of the global electrical steel sheet market, segmented by type (GOES and NGOES) and by region (e.g., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific).

Examine application-based demand patterns across transformers, motors, inductors, generators and end-user industries such as energy, automotive and appliances.

Review the competitive ecosystem, including value-chain analysis, company rankings and key strategies of major producers.

Forecast market trends and emerging opportunities through to the next decade, allowing ENPAY to prioritise raw-material sourcing, expand into high-growth geographies and refine product mix.

As a result, ENPAY’s purchasing team developed a calibrated sourcing strategy aligned with demand forecasts and technology shifts allowing the company to stay ahead in material cost-management and supplier negotiations.

What the Report Covers

The Global Electrical Steel Sheet Market by Verified Market Research® is a decision-enablement study that goes beyond raw data to uncover actionable insights for business strategy through 2032.

Key coverage areas include:

Product segmentation: grain-oriented electrical steel (GOES) vs. non-grain-oriented electrical steel (NGOES) and associated characteristics.

Application breakdown: usage in transformers, motors, inductors & chokes, and generators.

Geographic analysis: coverage of major markets including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, China, Japan, India, and the rest of APAC, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive and value-chain benchmarking: company profiles of major players (e.g., Nippon Steel, ArcelorMittal, Thyssenkrupp), market-ranking insights, and strategic development tracking.

Drivers, restraints and opportunities: including cost-pressures, sustainability mandates, efficiency demands and material-innovation trends.





This level of analytical depth empowered ENPAY’s sourcing, product engineering and geographic expansion teams with clarity and confidence.

Why ENPAY Chose Verified Market Research

ENPAY selected VMR because of its transparent methodology, global reach and willingness to collaborate iteratively. From project kick-off to final delivery, VMR engaged ENPAY’s internal purchasing and engineering stakeholders, validated primary interviews, surfaced raw-material supply-chain intelligence and remained responsive to follow-up queries. The commercial arrangement was fair, the deliverables customised and the post-delivery check-in supportive a combination that set VMR apart.

“The professionalism, responsiveness and depth of insight delivered by VMR gave us a true partner rather than just a report vendor”

Arzu Cakir, Head of Foreign Puchasing, ENPAY

VMR’s global authority and trusted reputation in specialist industrial-materials markets made them the logical choice for ENPAY’s strategic ambition.

About ENPAY

ENPAY is a global manufacturer of transformer components such as power and distribution transformer cores, shunt reactor cores, wound cores, flux collectors and high-voltage insulation parts serving clients in over 50 countries.

About Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research® is a global B2B market-research and consulting firm that delivers high-fidelity data and actionable insights for niche and emerging industrial sectors. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, fast-growing start-ups and institutional clients alike, VMR helps decision-makers cut through complexity and seize opportunity.

Read More Testimonial @ Client Testimonial

Media Contact

enquiries@verifiedmarketresearch.com

www.verifiedmarketresearch.com