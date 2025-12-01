INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm 

ATLANTA, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (“Sprouts”) (NASDAQ: SFM). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose key facts, including allegations that (1) Sprouts' growth potential for fiscal year 2025 was overstated; (2) Defendants assured investors that Sprouts’ customer base would remain resilient to macroeconomic pressures and that it would benefit from perceived tailwinds from a more cautious consumer; and (3) Defendants concealed that a more cautious consumer could, in fact, lead to a significant slowdown in sales growth and that the purported tailwinds would be insufficient to offset the slowdown or would fail to materialize entirely.

If you purchased shares of Sprouts between June 4, 2025 and October 29, 2025, and experienced a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/sprouts-farmers-market/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is January 26, 2026.

