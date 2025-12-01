Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market Opportunity Assessment and Forecasts 2023-2033 Spinraza's Expected Patent Expiry Will See Cheap Nusinersen Biosimilars Enter the Market and Reduce Sales

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spinal Muscular Atrophy: Opportunity Assessment and Forecast - Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The SMA market across the 7MM was valued at $2.7 billion in the 2023 baseline year. Over the 10-year forecast period, the market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.3%, reaching $3.0 billion by 2033.



This report covers the 7MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan) and provides an Excel-based forecast model for the Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) market through 2033. The diagnosed prevalent cases of SMA across the seven major markets are expected to increase from 18,621 cases in 2023 to 19, 202 cases by 2033.



A key driver of growth for the SMA market is the launch of three myostatin inhibitors anticipated to launch during the forecast period will contribute $253.7 million in sales by 2033. Label expansion of the intravenous formulation of Zolgensma and approval of an intrathecal formulation of Zolgensma will increase the eligible population for gene transfer therapy. Spinraza's expected patent expiry during the forecast period will see cheap nusinersen biosimilars enter the market and reduce sales.



Overview of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized SMA therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns forecast from 2023 to 2033.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping, and implications of these factors for the SMA market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for SMA. The most promising candidates in late-stage development are profiled.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the 7MM SMA therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the 7MM SMA therapeutics market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the SMA therapeutics market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Eli Lilly and Co

Biogen Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Novartis AG

Scholar Rock Inc

Biohaven Ltd

1. Preface

1.1. Contents

1.2. Abbreviations

1.3. Related Reports



2. Executive Summary



3. Disease Overview

3.1. Overview of SMA

3.2. Etiology and Pathophysiology of SMA

3.3. Classification of SMA

3.4. SMA SWOT Analysis



4. Epidemiology

4.1. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of SMA (All Types), Men and Women, All Ages, 2023-33

4.2. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of SMA by Type, Men and Women, All Ages, 2023

4.3. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Type I SMA by SMN2 Copy Number, Men and Women, Ages 0-1 Years, 2023

4.4. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Type II SMA by SMN2 Copy Number, Men and Women, All Ages, 2023

4.5. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Type III SMA by SMN2 Copy Number, Men and Women, Ages ?1 Years, 2023

4.6. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Type IV SMA by SMN2 Copy Number, Men and Women, Ages ?18 Years, 2023

4.7. Sources and Methodology for Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of SMA by Type

4.8. Sources and Methodology for Diagnosed Prevalent Cases by SMN2 Copy Number

4.9. Sources and Methodology - Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of SMA by Type

4.10. Sources and Methodology - Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of SMA Type-Specific SMN2 Copy Number



5. Current Treatment Options

5.1. Treatment Paradigm

5.2. SMA Newborn Screening Treatment Schematic

5.3. Current Treatment Options

5.4. Product Profile: Spinraza (nusinersen)

5.5. Product Profile: Evrysdi (risdiplam)

5.6. Product Profile: Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec) - Intravenous

5.7. Patient Flow: SMA in 2023 across 7MM



6. Unmet Needs and Opportunities

6.1. Unmet Needs in SMA

6.2. Products with Improved Efficacy on Muscle Strength and Function

6.3. Improved Care and Treatment for Older SMA Patients

6.4. Early Disease Detection and Treatment



7. R&D Strategies

7.1. Trends in Clinical Trial Design in SMA

7.2. Trends in Deal-Making in SMA



8. Pipeline Assessment

8.1. SMA Pipeline Overview

8.2. Late-Stage Pipeline Agents for SMA

8.3. Product Profile: Scholar Rock's apitegromab

8.4. Product Profile: Roche's RG-6237

8.5. Product Profile: Biohaven's talditercept alfa

8.6. Product Profile: Novartis' Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec)- intrathecal

8.7. SMA: Clinical Trials (Phase II/III) Overview



9. Market Outlook

9.1. SMA Market Forecast

9.2. Market Drivers and Barriers



10. Appendix

10.1. Primary Research: KOL Information

10.2. Bibliography

10.3. About the Authors



