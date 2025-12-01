Old Dominion University Announces Establishment of the Joan P. Brock Institute for Nutrition Science and Health

Norfolk, Va., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old Dominion University has announced the establishment of the Joan P. Brock Institute for Nutrition Science and Health to serve as a multidisciplinary hub that integrates sound nutrition and lifestyle medicine into medical and health professions education, basic science and translational research, clinical innovation and community health. This is the second recent transformative gift to advance the academic, health, wellness and research ecosystem in Hampton Roads and beyond following the naming of the Macon & Joan Brock Virginia Health Sciences at Old Dominion University just one year ago.

“Through the Joan P. Brock Institute for Nutrition Science and Health, Old Dominion University will lead the nation in reimagining how medicine is taught by integrating nutrition as a foundational element and driving force of whole person care and well-being,” said Old Dominion University President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D. “The generosity of Joan Brock continues to enable and better position our faculty and researchers to change the culture of healthcare with our students through clinical practice and in the communities they serve.”

Joan Brock’s transformational $15 million gift to establish the Joan P. Brock Institute for Nutrition Science and Health is inspired by her personal experience. She battled serious and life-threatening medical illnesses in her life and credits sound nutrition and lifestyle habits, along with medical treatments, for her recovery. She is very meticulous in what she eats and continues to exercise daily to this day.

“I am thrilled to be part of this because I've been practicing this for 15 years now,” Joan Brock said. “I hope the institute makes a difference in people’s lives — just watch how our healthcare changes as a result and how our bodies change, how our lives are extended and the quality of our lives improves.”

The Joan P. Brock Institute for Nutrition and Health is a cornerstone of Old Dominion University’s health promotions that are actively engaged in transforming the health and wellness of Coastal Virginia’s residents. From the Joan P. Brock Institute for Nutrition and Health to general education reform, the University champions advancements in health connecting institutional resources and partners for the betterment of the greater community.

Increasing costs of chronic disease and the growing burden in Hampton Roads

Chronic diseases, such as heart disease, diabetes and certain cancers, are responsible for 90 percent of the $4.5 trillion the U.S. spends annually on healthcare, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many of these conditions are avoidable through changes in diet, exercise and other lifestyle factors. In fact, poor nutrition alone is now the leading cause of death in the U.S., thereby surpassing tobacco use, according to the Global Burden of Disease Study. Despite this, most medical students receive fewer than 20 hours of nutrition education throughout their training, as reported in the Journal of Biomedical Education.

Hampton Roads, meanwhile, faces a disproportionately high burden of chronic disease compared to other regions in Virginia and the U.S. It ranks among the top three areas nationally for colorectal cancer mortality. In Norfolk alone, the stroke mortality rate exceeds 50 deaths per 100,000, notably higher than many parts of Northern Virginia. These gaps underscore the urgent need to integrate lifestyle medicine and evidence-based nutrition education into the core of medical training.

Medical training at Macon & Joan Brock Virginia Health Sciences at Old Dominion University

The Master of Science in Nutrition is now established at Macon & Joan Brock Virginia Health Sciences at Old Dominion University, with the first students matriculating in the fall of 2026. A metabolic kitchen — designed to prepare and analyze meals — will support education, research and community initiatives.

“Medical and health professions curricula will include nutrition to assist our future providers with the knowledge to use nutrition to not only treat but prevent illnesses,” said Alfred Abuhamad, MD, executive vice president for Health Sciences at Old Dominion University. “Through community initiatives, we seek to enhance nutritional literacy and behavioral change, further improving the health of our fellow community members. Over time, we aim for the Joan P. Brock Institute for Nutrition Science and Health to play a major role in the health of our communities and potentially to save countless lives.”

This initial year of the Joan P. Brock Institute for Nutrition Science and Health will focus on recruiting the executive director, integrating the medical education component into existing degree programs and establishing foundations for research and community outreach. The second and third years will focus on building community initiatives, the metabolic kitchen and exploring a clinical practice in lifestyle medicine.

“I think we will inspire other medical schools to look at nutrition, see what we build here,” Joan Brock said of this expanded focus and critical work. “We are teaching doctors to be doctors, but we are also teaching them to model what it means to be a person who is responsible with their own health. I think the institute is a dream come true.”

A legacy of transformational support

The establishment of the Joan P. Brock Institute for Nutrition Science and Health underscores Joan Brock’s ongoing commitment to Hampton Roads and Old Dominion University.

In 2024, the University launched Macon & Joan Brock Virginia Health Sciences at Old Dominion University following the integration of then-Eastern Virginia Medical School. The new academic health sciences center is the largest, most comprehensive of its kind in Virginia and is comprised of the Ellmer College of Health Sciences, Ellmer School of Nursing, Eastern Virginia Medical School and the EVMS School of Health Professions, along with the EVMS Medical Group and — in partnership with Norfolk State University — the Joint School of Public Health.

In addition, the Brocks’ generosity helped create the M. Foscue Brock Institute for Community and Global Health at Old Dominion University and a 2024 investment supports the expansion of the University’s Barry Art Museum, among other gifts.

In reflecting on Joan Brock’s generosity and legacy, President Hemphill said, “Her vision for the future of this region and the Commonwealth of Virginia is unmatched. She has courageously led and consistently given her time, talent and treasure to ensure this region and its people continue to excel both now and well into the future. Old Dominion University is incredibly proud to ensure that we relentlessly pursue Joan’s passion in all facets of our mission and work!”

Old Dominion University (ODU), located in Norfolk, is Virginia's forward-focused public doctoral research university with more than 24,000 students. A top R1 research institution offering rigorous academics, ODU is recognized nationally for academic excellence, social mobility and access. Military friendly and home to an energetic residential community and robust initiatives that currently contribute $3.8 billion annually to Virginia's economy, ODU is a leader in the commonwealth. Macon & Joan Brock Virginia Health Sciences at Old Dominion University, founded July 1, 2024, represents the most comprehensive health sciences center in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

