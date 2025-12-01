Father’s Fantastical Stories of Magic Whimsy, And Life Lessons For His Kids Transformed Into An Anthology For Every Parent To Share With Their Children

Charleston, SC, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing and author Ryan M. Graves excitedly announce the release of the latter’s new novel: Sentimental Shorts, a whimsical anthology of 30+ stories for parents and kids to share together.

In Sentimental Shorts, readers will immerse themselves in engaging tales of whimsy, reality, and sentiment. Each story is a life lesson wrapped in heartwarming narratives and fantastical scenarios. Originally penned for the author's children, stories like “The Other Side of the Rainbow” combine meaning, emotion, and fun into stories you have to read to believe.

Parents and children will laugh, cry, dream, and see life from a different perspective through the tapestry of stories Sentimental Shorts provides.

“My intention with my stories originally was to write them for my children, who have large imaginations. More than anything, I invite the reader to use their imaginations and flow with the beat of the book,” said the author.

Sentimental Shorts: Feel Good Stories for You and Yours is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

Facebook: Ryan Graves

Instagram:

@the.consciouscrew

@ryan.m.graves

About the Author:

Ryan M. Graves, a native of northern Maine, now resides in Asheville, North Carolina. He is a devoted husband to Stephanie and a proud father to four children: Aviana, Adalyn, Rory, and River, who provide the inspiration for many of his stories. When Ryan isn't homeschooling or spending quality time with his family, he relishes in sports, long drives, reading compelling books, and exploring the great outdoors. His passion for family dynamics, sports, and a touch of fantasy is evident in his book, Sentimental Shorts. His writing strikes a chord with both boys and girls, making it a perfect pick for parents reading to their children.

Media Contact: Ryan M. Graves

Available for interviews: Author, Ryan M. Graves

