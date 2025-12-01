Fitness Market Trends Analysis Report 2025: How Health-consciousness, Empowering Technology, and Image Goals are Putting Unprecedented Control in Consumers' Hands.

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "TrendSights Analysis 2025: Fitness" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report signifies how health-consciousness, empowering technology, and image goals are putting unprecedented control in consumers' hands.



Fitness is fueling innovation across traditional and adjacent categories like personal care, food, and beverage, often leveraging digital integration and the convergence of fitness and beauty ideals to create opportunities in areas like active beauty and functional foods that promise visible results. Brands are responding by offering smart, personalized, and aspirational products that seamlessly support consumers' holistic health journeys.



Report Scope

The fitness beverage sector is evolving from stimulant-based energy drinks toward balanced, functional hydration.

The rising consumer expectation for functional, health-promoting ingredients is spilling over into these seemingly less relevant sectors.

Both grocery retailers and foodservice operators can thrive by embracing fitness as a driver of everyday consumption.

Reasons to Buy

Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that drive and support innovation success so you can tap into what is really impacting the industry.

Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector.

Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.

Key Topics Covered:

Trend Snapshot

Trend Analysis

What?

Why?

How?

Who?

Takeaways and Implications

What Next?

Companies Featured

Gym Kitchen

iPRO Hydrate

Medalist

Once Upon a Farm

Bodyarmor

Gains & Grains

