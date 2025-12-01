MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited Announces Subsidiary's Launch of Next-Gen AI Robot Dog

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: YGMZ, "MingZhu" or the "Company"), today announced that its subsidiary, MingZhu Technology Limited, has officially launched a comprehensive AI upgrade for its robot dog product line. The upgrade introduces an advanced intelligent companion tailored for family and educational use, marking revolutionary improvements over the previous version in interactive intelligence, functional diversity, and safety design.

Features of the Previous Version

The earlier robot dog model primarily supported basic voice command interactions and included 15 remote control functions. Its fixed voice commands and pre-installed music limited user engagement in interaction and creative expression, and it did not support internet connectivity or multi-user recognition, restricting its potential for deeper engagement.

Key Highlights of the Upgraded Version

1. Advanced AI Dialogue System

The upgraded robot dog supports natural, free-flowing conversations, capable of identifying and distinguishing between multiple family members. It features integrated functions such as phone calling, co-creating stories, and English dialogue, and it can recognize various Chinese dialects. It even supports role-playing script games, offering a richer and more immersive interactive experience.

2. Intelligent Educational and Entertainment Applications

With 21 remote control functions and a content creation system that supports user-driven innovation, the robot dog serves as both an educational and entertainment tool. It offers adjustable volume and an extended battery life of up to 8 hours, ensuring reliable use across various scenarios.

3. Safe and Stable Performance

Addressing common issues found in ordinary AI toys, such as fiber shedding, delayed response, unclear voice recognition, overheating, and lagging, this upgraded version delivers clear audio output, stable system operation, and an enhanced memory function that continuously learns and adapts to user habits and preferences.

This upgraded robot dog is now officially available through authorized distribution channels. With its enhanced AI interactivity, versatile functionality, and reliable performance, the product aims to set a new standard in the smart companion robotics industry, offering users a more intelligent, engaging, and seamless experience across home and educational environments.



About MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: YGMZ)



Established in 2002 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited is a 4A-rated professional trucking service provider. Based on the Company’s regional logistics terminals in Guangdong Province, MingZhu Logistics Holdings offers tailored solutions to our clients to deliver their goods through our network density and broad geographic coverage across the country by a combination of self-owned fleets tractors and trailers and subcontractors’ fleets. For more information, please visit https://ir.szygmz.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements



The statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected performance, assumptions and any other statements of fact that have not occurred. Any statements that contain the words “may”, “will”, “want”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “calculate” or similar statements that are not factual in nature are to be considered forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or from those expressed in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's strategic objectives, the Company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the Company's products or services, technological advances, economic trends, the growth of the trucking services market in China, the Company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition and bidding, relevant policies and regulations, fluctuations in China's macroeconomic conditions, and the risks and assumptions disclosed in the Company's reports provided to the CSRC (China Security Regulatory Commission). For these and other related reasons, we advise investors not to place any reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we urge investors to review the Company's relevant SEC filings for additional factors that may affect the Company's future results of operations. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements subsequent to the filing of these documents as a result of changes in particular events or circumstances.

