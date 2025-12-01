Cyber Monday 2025: The Peak Savings Time to Grab FED Fitness Best-Selling Home Gym Gear at Record-Low Prices

HongKong, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- December 1 marks the arrival of Cyber Monday—and with it, the lowest-price time of this year for consumers to take advantage of FED Fitness’s holiday promotions. Following strong demand during Black Friday, the brand is extending discounts of up to 50% across its most popular home fitness equipment for a limited time. For shoppers who may have missed earlier deals, Cyber Monday offers the peak saving chance to upgrade their home gym setups at the lowest prices of the year. With inventory already running low on several best-selling items, the current sale period—ending December 3 on the official website—represents the final shopping window before prices return to regular levels.







Why FED Fitness?

FED Fitness is a global leader in the home fitness industry, with over 10 million households across the world. Known for delivering professional-grade quality at accessible prices, the brand covers every major fitness category—from cardio to strength to family-friendly options—under trusted names like YOSUDA, FLYBIRD, FEIERDUN, SPORTSROYALS, and BCAN. Whether you're training solo, working out with kids, or looking to maximize space at home, FED Fitness offers full-scenario solutions designed to meet every fitness goal.





As the No.1 best-selling home fitness gear brand, FED Fitness is the go-to for individuals seeking high-performance, space-saving, and value-packed equipment.





Final Hours. Final Prices. Don’t Miss These 6 Must-Have Deals

FED Fitness Bcan Foldable Toddler Trampoline Mini 36" – 32% OFF – Safe, Foldable Indoor Play for Kids

Looking for a fun and safe way to keep toddlers active at home?

This compact trampoline, a Black Friday best-seller that ranked in 4 of the top 10 spots across all products during the event. It is designed with a secure foam-covered handlebar, suction feet for added stability, and tool-free folding legs for easy storage. It creates a playful, low-impact activity space that helps kids stay active indoors—perfect for year-round movement and screen-free fun.





FED Fitness Bcan Foldable Trampoline Mini 40" – 39% OFF – High-Performance Bungee Cardio

Need a joint-friendly way to boost cardio at home?

Equipped with ultra-elastic bungee cords, a reinforced steel frame, and a stable adjustable handlebar, this trampoline supports dynamic full-body workouts with low impact. Ideal for fat burning, balance training, and lymphatic health, it empowers users to stay consistent with aerobic routines, even in limited spaces.









FED Fitness Flybird Adjustable Weight Bench Lite – 32% OFF – 100+ Exercise Modes in One Foldable Bench

Struggling to fit a full strength workout into your space?

The FED Fitness Flybird Adjustable Weight Bench Lite is the No.1 best-seller in the $200 price range, trusted by thousands for its unbeatable combination of quality, versatility, and value. With 7 adjustable backrest angles (from decline to upright), a heavy-duty steel frame, and a fast-folding design, this bench delivers over 100 exercise modes - perfect for full-body strength training in compact home setups.









FED Fitness Feierdun 5 in 1 Adjustable Dumbbell Weight Set – 39% OFF – 5-in-1 Design, Zero Bulk

Want to ditch clutter without sacrificing workout variety?

The FED Fitness Feierdun 5-in-1 Adjustable Dumbbell is the No.1 best-seller in the adjustable dumbbell category during Black Friday, trusted for its space-saving design and versatile performance. With seven weight levels in one compact unit, eco-friendly materials, and a non-slip ergonomic grip, it replaces an entire rack of traditional weights—making it easier than ever to target every major muscle group while saving space, time, and money.









FED Fitness Sportsroyals Multi-function Pull-up Power Tower– 30% OFF – All-in-One Strength Station

Looking for a full-body training solution that fits your home?

Ranked No.1 in the pull-up equipment category during Black Friday, the FED Fitness Sportsroyals Power Tower is built for serious strength results. Its extended, stabilized base and multiple adjustment points support a wide range of exercises—including pull-ups, dips, leg raises, and more. Designed to adapt to users of all sizes and fitness levels, it brings gym-quality training into any room with ease and confidence.





FED Fitness Flybird Ab Workout Machine – 25% OFF – Core-Focused, Full-Body Sculpting

Struggling to target your core effectively at home?

The FED Fitness Flybird Ab Workout Machine ranked No.1 in the $80–$90 ab machine category during Black Friday, thanks to its smart design and proven performance. Using a bottom-up motion to deeply activate the while protecting your neck and back, it offers a safe, efficient way to sculpt your core. With adjustable incline, a smart tracking display, and a foldable steel frame, it delivers guided, measurable progress—right from your living room.





Plan Your Year-End Fitness Upgrade—Before the Clock Runs Out

While Black Friday brought the buzz of quick-fire deals, Cyber Monday offers something more intentional—a chance to gear up for the year ahead. As 2025 draws to a close, more people are turning their attention to long-term wellness, using this final sales window to create a home fitness setup that supports real, lasting change.





Whether you’re planning to build a complete home gym or simply want to move more in your everyday life, now is the perfect time to invest in tools that align with your 2026 fitness goals. This isn’t just about saving money—it’s about setting yourself up for success in the months to come.





Final Hours: Your Last Chance for Record-Low Prices

Cyber Monday marks the best and most cost-effective opportunity of the year to save on FED Fitness’s most trusted gear. With up to 50% off across the board and limited stock remaining, this is the moment to act.





Deals end December 3 on fedfitness.com, Don’t wait until January to start your fitness journey—make the most of the year’s lowest prices while they last.





Cyber Monday is the final call. Inventory is moving fast.

Shop now to step into the new year stronger, smarter, and fully equipped.





About FED Fitness

FED Fitness is a global leader in home fitness solutions, known for best-selling brands like YOSUDA, FLYBIRD, FEIERDUN, SPORTSROYALS, and BCAN. Rated highly by millions of Amazon customers, we combine professional-grade quality with outstanding value to help families worldwide stay strong, healthy, and connected—right at home.

Website: www.fedfitness.com

Instagram: @fedfitness.global

Facebook: @fedfitness.global

YouTube: @fedfitness.global



