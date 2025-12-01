Construction M&A Deals Report, Q3 2025 - Deal Value Reaches $33 Billion, Up 49% Year-on-Year With $23 Billion in Mega-Deals

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Construction M&A Deals Q3 2025 - Top Themes" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the disruptive themes that have driven M&A activity in Q3 2025 in the Construction Sector.
The global construction market in Q3 2025 witnessed deals worth $33 billion, a growth of 49% compared to Q3 2024. The sector recorded deal value worth $23 billion mega-deals (defined as any deal valued at more than $1 billion), an increase of 55% compared to Q3 2024.
Report Scope
- This report provides an overview of merger and acquisition activity globally in Q3 2025 in the Construction Sector
- It identifies the themes driving most notable to deals announced in Q3 2025 in the Construction Sector
Reasons to Buy
- Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures. If you want to understand the themes that drive an industry, simply look at the list of recent mergers and acquisitions (M&A).
- In this report we have listed down the most notable deals in construction sector to make it easy for our clients to get a view of themes disrupting the sector and prepare for the future.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Review of the ADS M&A Market - Q3 2025
- ADS M&A Deals Analysis by Geography - Q3 2025
- Further Reading
- Report Authors
- Appendix 1: Deal Selection Criteria
- Appendix 2: Thematic Research Methodology
Companies Featured
- Lowe's Companies Inc
- MasterBrand
- Iberdrola SA
- HNI Corp
- CRH, Inc
- Quanta Services Inc
- SGS SA
- TAQA North
- Taisei Corp
- TopBuild Corp
- Energy Capital Partners Management LP
- FountainVest Partners
- Pacific Equity Partners PTY Limited
- Granite Construction Inc
- Commercial Metals Co
- Al Futtaim Retail Co
- Manila Water Company Inc
- Knorr-Bremse AG
- Texas Water Operation Services LLC
- The Texas Water Company, Inc.
- Colas Inc
- Foundation Building Materials Inc
- American Woodmark
- Neoenergia SA
- Steelcase Inc
- Eco Material Technologies Inc
- Dynamic Systems (DSI) LLC
- Applied Technical Services Inc
- GS Inima Environment SA
- Toyo Construction Co Ltd
- PROGRESSIVE ROOFING INC
- Green Infrastructure Partners Inc
- EuroGroup Laminations SpA
- Johns Lyng Group Ltd
- Papich Construction Co Inc
- Warren Paving Inc
- Concrete Pipe & Precast, LLC
- Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co
- WawaJVCo Inc
- Duagon AG
- Quadvest LP
- Suit-Kote Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jhwo7c
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.