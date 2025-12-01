Construction M&A Deals Report, Q3 2025 - Deal Value Reaches $33 Billion, Up 49% Year-on-Year With $23 Billion in Mega-Deals

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Construction M&A Deals Q3 2025 - Top Themes" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes the disruptive themes that have driven M&A activity in Q3 2025 in the Construction Sector.



The global construction market in Q3 2025 witnessed deals worth $33 billion, a growth of 49% compared to Q3 2024. The sector recorded deal value worth $23 billion mega-deals (defined as any deal valued at more than $1 billion), an increase of 55% compared to Q3 2024.



Report Scope

This report provides an overview of merger and acquisition activity globally in Q3 2025 in the Construction Sector

It identifies the themes driving most notable to deals announced in Q3 2025 in the Construction Sector

Reasons to Buy

Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures. If you want to understand the themes that drive an industry, simply look at the list of recent mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

In this report we have listed down the most notable deals in construction sector to make it easy for our clients to get a view of themes disrupting the sector and prepare for the future.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Review of the ADS M&A Market - Q3 2025

ADS M&A Deals Analysis by Geography - Q3 2025

Further Reading

Report Authors

Appendix 1: Deal Selection Criteria

Appendix 2: Thematic Research Methodology

