European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting Highlights 2025: Advancements in GLP-1RAs for Diabetes, Cardiovascular Treatments, and Therapies for Resistant Hypertension

Key market opportunities include. Companies like Novo Nordisk, Regeneron, AstraZeneca, and Vertex are leading innovation, presenting new avenues for treatment in metabolic and cardiovascular conditions.

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD): Annual Meeting 2025 Highlights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) is a leading academic, non-profit organization dedicated to advancing research, education, and care in the field of diabetes mellitus. Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany, EASD brings together scientists, clinicians, nurses, allied health professionals, and students from around the world who are interested in diabetes research and its clinical application.

The infectious diseases team attended industry-sponsored and scientific sessions where key therapies were featured, the contents of which were analyzed to create this IDWeek 2025 Highlights report.

Report Scope: Indications, companies, and therapies discussed

GLP-1RAs

  • Novo Nordisk - Semaglutide & Cagrilintide

Cardiovascular Disease

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals & Sanofi - Alirocumab

Resistant Hypertension

  • AstraZeneca - Baxdrostat

Type 1 & Type 2 Diabetes

  • SAB Biotherapeutics - SAB-142
  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals - VX-880

This powerpoint-based deliverable provides analysis on key presentations from the conference, and what they mean for your strategy, covering disease areas such as Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, Obesity, Heart Failure, Dyslipidemia, and more.

Inside the report you'll find:

  • Emerging trends in cardiovascular and metabolic indications
  • Insights into the disease areas that took precedence at the conference
  • Key takeaways from headline sessions and late-breaking data
  • Clinical and commercial implications of notable presentations

Key Topics Covered:

1. Conference Overview

2. Industry Session Overview

3. Conference Analysis by Key Therapy

4. Key Presentations

  • GLP-1RAs
  • Cardiovascular Disease
  • Resistant Hypertension
  • Type 1 & Type 2 Diabetes

5. Appendix

Companies Featured

  • Regeneron
  • Sanofi
  • Novo Nordisk
  • Biomed
  • SAB bio
  • Vertex
  • Bayer

