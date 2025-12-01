European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting Highlights 2025: Advancements in GLP-1RAs for Diabetes, Cardiovascular Treatments, and Therapies for Resistant Hypertension

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD): Annual Meeting 2025 Highlights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) is a leading academic, non-profit organization dedicated to advancing research, education, and care in the field of diabetes mellitus. Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany, EASD brings together scientists, clinicians, nurses, allied health professionals, and students from around the world who are interested in diabetes research and its clinical application.



Report Scope: Indications, companies, and therapies discussed

GLP-1RAs

Novo Nordisk - Semaglutide & Cagrilintide

Cardiovascular Disease

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals & Sanofi - Alirocumab

Resistant Hypertension

AstraZeneca - Baxdrostat

Type 1 & Type 2 Diabetes

SAB Biotherapeutics - SAB-142

Vertex Pharmaceuticals - VX-880

Reasons to Buy



This powerpoint-based deliverable provides analysis on key presentations from the conference, and what they mean for your strategy, covering disease areas such as Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, Obesity, Heart Failure, Dyslipidemia, and more.



Inside the report you'll find:

Emerging trends in cardiovascular and metabolic indications

Insights into the disease areas that took precedence at the conference

Key takeaways from headline sessions and late-breaking data

Clinical and commercial implications of notable presentations

Key Topics Covered:



1. Conference Overview



2. Industry Session Overview



3. Conference Analysis by Key Therapy



4. Key Presentations

5. Appendix



