Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Global Clinical Trials Market Review 2025

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 -- The "Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) - Global Clinical Trials Review, 2025" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides top line data relating to the clinical trials on Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). The report includes an overview of trial numbers and their average enrollment in top countries conducted across the globe. The report offers coverage of disease clinical trials by region, country (G7 & E7), phase, trial status, end points status and sponsor type.

The report also provides prominent drugs for in-progress trials (based on number of ongoing trials). The analyst Clinical Trial Reports are generated using the analyst's proprietary database - Pharma - Clinical trials database. Clinical trials are collated from 80+ different clinical trial registries, conferences, journals, news etc across the globe. Clinical trials database undergoes periodic update by dynamic process.



The report enhances the decision making capabilities and helps to create an effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.



Report Scope

The report provides a snapshot of the global clinical trials landscape

Report provides top level data related to the clinical trials by Region, Country (G7 & E7), Trial Status, Trial Phase, Sponsor Type and End point status

The report reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials (Trial title, Phase, and Status) pertaining to the company

The report provides all the unaccomplished trials (Terminated, Suspended and Withdrawn) with reason for unaccomplishment

The Report provides enrollment trends for the past five years

Report provides latest news for the past three months

Key Topics Covered:

Report Guidance

The analyst Clinical Trials Report Coverage

Clinical Trials by Region

Clinical Trials and Average Enrollment by Country

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Asia-Pacific

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Europe

Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in North America

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Middle East and Africa

Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Central and South America

Clinical Trials by G7 Countries: Proportion of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) to Central Nervous System Clinical Trials

Clinical Trials by Phase in G7 Countries

Clinical Trials in G7 Countries by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by E7 Countries: Proportion of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) to Central Nervous System Clinical Trials

Clinical Trials by Phase in E7 Countries

Clinical Trials in E7 Countries by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by Phase

In Progress Trials by Phase

Clinical Trials by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by End Point Status

Subjects Recruited Over a Period of Time

Clinical Trials by Sponsor Type

Prominent Sponsors

Top Companies Participating in Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Therapeutics Clinical Trials

Prominent Drugs

Latest Clinical Trials News on Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Oct 20, 2025: Reconnect Labs Reaches Key Milestone in Phase 2 Study of RE03 for PTSD-Related Sleep Disturbances

Sep 24, 2025: Synendos Therapeutics Reports Positive and Highly Promising Topline Results From Phase 1 Trials, Paving the Way for Phase 2 in Mental Health

Sep 16, 2025: MIRA Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive PTSD Data Demonstrating Ketamir-2 Restores Normalized Behavior in Stressed Animals

Sep 08, 2025: PharmAla Completes Import of LaNeo MDMA for US Distribution

Sep 02, 2025: Compass Pathways Announces Publication of Results from Phase 2 Study of COMP360 Psilocybin for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

Aug 28, 2025: Enveric Biosciences Successfully Completes Pre-IND Dose Range Finding Studies for Lead Candidate EB-003, Targeting Neuropsychiatric Indications

Aug 19, 2025: Silo Pharma's PTSD Candidate SPC-15 Achieves Positive Safety Milestone, Paving Way for Accelerated Clinical Trials Under 505(B)(2) Pathway

Aug 12, 2025: SVN-SDN-14 PTSD Programme - Positive pre-clinical results with three high-performing candidates advancing to in vivo studies

Clinical Trial Profile Snapshots

Companies Featured

Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic studies

Johnson & Johnson

The Lundbeck Foundation

GSK plc

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp

Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc

Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co KG

Idorsia Ltd

