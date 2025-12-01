Vantage Drilling International Ltd. – Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid

Dubai, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Vantage Drilling International Ltd. has on 1 December 2025 resolved to distribute a dividend as summarised below. The shares will trade inclusive of the right to dividend up to and including 18 December 2025 (as recorded in the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (VPS) on 22 December 2025), with the first day of trading exclusive of the right to dividend on 19 December 2025.

Dividend amount: Approx. 67.8m

Announced currency: USD

Last day including right: 18 December 2025

Ex-date: 19 December 2025

Record date: 22 December 2025

Payment date: 29 December 2025

Date of approval: 1 December 2025

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

About Vantage Drilling International Ltd.

Vantage Drilling International Ltd., a Bermuda exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor. Vantage Drilling's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage Drilling also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of drilling units owned by others. For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's website, www.vantagedrilling.com (http://www.vantagedrilling.com/).