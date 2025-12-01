Australia Mining Industry Review 2025: Lithium, Iron Ore, Bauxite, Lead, Zinc, Uranium, Gold, Manganese, Coal and Silver Production and Project Developments

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Mining Review 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the mining sector in Australia across the states. The report offers comprehensive coverage of macroeconomic trends and commodity price movements impacting the region. It provides historical and forecast data on various commodities. It highlights major mining markets including Western Australia, Queensland, New South Wales, South Australia, Northern Territory, Victoria, Tasmania.

The study examines a wide range of commodities, including Lithium, Iron ore, Bauxite, Lead, Zinc, Uranium, Gold, Manganese, Coal and Silver, detailing production and project developments. It also reviews operational environments, investment trends, and infrastructure challenges, supported by a detailed appendix.



Australia's mining industry remains a global leader, supported by vast mineral reserves, transparent regulation, and strong infrastructure. The country holds the world's largest economic resources of iron ore, gold, lithium, bauxite, nickel, and uranium, playing a pivotal role in the global energy transition and supply chain security.



In 2025, Australia accounted for 36.4% of global lead reserves in 2025, 29.4% of manganese reserves, Iron ore (29%), zinc (27.8%), lithium (23.3%), gold (18.8%), nickel (18.4%), cobalt (15.5%), silver (14.7%), bauxite (12.1%), copper (10.2%), and rare earths (6.3%), reaffirming its position as one of the most resource-rich nations globally.



