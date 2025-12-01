WhatChat3 AI Announces Launch of Next-Generation Intelligent Technology Ecosystem Powered by Global Computing Services

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WhatChat3 AI today announced its expansion as a next-generation intelligent technology ecosystem, powered by global computing infrastructure services. The company is positioning itself as a key enabler of high-performance computing for AI-driven applications, meeting the growing demand for scalable, transparent, and compliant computing power worldwide.

Building Global AI Computing Infrastructure

WhatChat3 AI specializes in delivering core capabilities including high-performance GPU computing resource scheduling, AI model training, and intelligent computing services, enabling global enterprises and individual users to access artificial intelligence applications with minimal barriers.

Through multi-node computing clusters, the platform achieves high-speed, stable, and scalable computing power supply, providing flexible computational resource support for developers and institutions.

Through flexible subscription and computing management models, WhatChat3 AI is progressively building a digital intelligent computing ecosystem serving users worldwide.

Completed Formal Registration in New York, USA for Legal and Compliant Operations

The company has completed formal corporate registration in New York State, USA, obtaining a State-level Certificate of Incorporation and an EIN approval letter issued by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

This signifies that WhatChat3 AI possesses:

Full legal corporate identity within the United States

Qualification for compliant tax filing

Publicly verifiable corporate credentials for global partners

Enhanced transparency, credibility, and market recognition

WhatChat3's corporate registration records are publicly accessible through New York State's official inquiry system (New York State Department of State — Public Inquiry), further strengthening the platform's credibility in international markets.

Driving growth through technology, with security and transparency at its core

WhatChat3 AI prioritizes corporate governance on par with technological advancement. The company integrates multi-layered risk control strategies into its operational framework, providing users with transparent, traceable financial records and computing power operation data. Concurrently, it continuously strengthens server security, data isolation, and user asset protection mechanisms to ensure the robust operation of its computing power allocation and revenue systems.

“Future AI competition hinges not solely on technology itself, but on comprehensive strength: computing power, compliance, security, and efficiency are all indispensable,”

stated a representative from WhatChat3 AI. “We aspire to become the next-generation technological infrastructure trusted by global users.”

Looking Ahead: Expanding Global Computing Power Infrastructure

WhatChat3 AI plans to expand multiple international data nodes within the next two years and introduce higher-specification GPU clusters to meet growing AI training and deployment demands. Concurrently, the company will release additional developer tools and APIs, enabling easier access to AI computing power for enterprises and individual creators.

WhatChat3 AI firmly believes:

Computing power is not a luxury—it is a fundamental capability every innovator must possess in the future.

