Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH or NASH) Global Clinical Trials Market Review 2025 | Now Available

Key Topics Covered:

Report Guidance

The analyst Clinical Trials Report Coverage

Clinical Trials by Region

Clinical Trials and Average Enrollment by Country

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Asia-Pacific

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Europe

Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in North America

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Middle East and Africa

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Central and South America

Clinical Trials by G7 Countries: Proportion of Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH or NASH) to Gastrointestinal Clinical Trials

Clinical Trials by Phase in G7 Countries

Clinical Trials in G7 Countries by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by E7 Countries: Proportion of Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH or NASH) to Gastrointestinal Clinical Trials

Clinical Trials by Phase in E7 Countries

Clinical Trials in E7 Countries by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by Phase

In Progress Trials by Phase

Clinical Trials by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by End Point Status

Subjects Recruited Over a Period of Time

Clinical Trials by Sponsor Type

Prominent Sponsors

Top Companies Participating in Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH or NASH) Therapeutics Clinical Trials

Prominent Drugs

Latest Clinical Trials News on Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH or NASH)

Oct 20, 2025: Altimmune to Present Phase 2b IMPACT Data on Pemvidutide in MASH in Late-Breaking Poster at AASLD The Liver Meeting 2025

Oct 15, 2025: Rivus Pharmaceuticals To Present Clinical Data From Phase 2A M-ACCEL Trial of HU6 in MASH as Late-Breaker Oral Presentation at AASLD 2025

Oct 07, 2025: Inventiva to Present Multiple Abstracts at AASLD The Liver Meeting 2025

Oct 07, 2025: Akero Therapeutics To Present New Data From the Phase 2B Symmetry and Harmony Studies of Efruxifermin at the 76th Annual AASLD the Liver Meeting 2025

Oct 07, 2025: Sagimet Biosciences Announces Upcoming Presentation at AASLD-the Liver Meeting 2025

Oct 07, 2025: Galectin Therapeutics to Present at the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease (AASLD) Liver Meeting 2025

Oct 06, 2025: Eccogene Receives U.S. FDA Clearance To Initiate Phase 2A Mosaic Trial of ECC4703 for MASH

Oct 06, 2025: Eccogene Receives U.S. FDA Clearance To Initiate Phase 2A MOSAIC Trial of ECC0509 for MASH

Oct 01, 2025: Sagimet Biosciences Announces Dosing of First Participants in Phase 1 PK Clinical Trial for Denifanstat and Resmetirom Combination

Sep 17, 2025: Positive Phase 3 Results for Denifanstat for the Treatment of Moderate To Severe Acne To Be Presented at the EADV Congress 2025 by Partner Ascletis

Sep 02, 2025: Biomed Industries to Present Pivotal Studies on NA-931 at Paris MASH 2025 with Breakthrough in Obesity and Liver Disease Therapies

Sep 02, 2025: Biomed Industries to Present Pivotal Studies on NA-941 at Paris MASH 2025 with Breakthrough in Obesity and Liver Disease Therapies

Aug 14, 2025: Akero Announces Publication of Phase 2b Trial Demonstrating 96 Weeks Treatment with EFX Reduced Liver Fibrosis in Patients with Pre-cirrhotic MASH

Aug 12, 2025: Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical Positions SJP-002C as a Transformative Complement to GLP-1 Therapies and a Standalone Solution for MASH

Aug 11, 2025: Inventiva to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference

Companies Featured

Pfizer Inc

ICON Plc

AstraZeneca Plc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Labcorp Holdings Inc

The Nucleus Network Pty Ltd

C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co KG

Gilead Sciences Inc

Novo Nordisk AS

Novartis AG





