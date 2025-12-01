Mining M&A Deals Report Q3 2025 | Deal Value Hits $40 Billion in Q3 2025, Up 46% Year-on-Year With $28 Billion in Mega-Deals

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Mining M&A Deals Q3 2025 - Top Themes" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes the disruptive themes that have driven M&A activity in Q3 2025 in the Mining Sector.



The global mining market in Q3 2025 witnessed deals worth $40 billion, a jump of 46% compared to Q3 2024. The sector recorded deal value worth $28 billion mega-deals (defined as any deal valued at more than $1 billion), an increase of 78% compared to Q3 2024.

Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures. If you want to understand the themes that drive an industry, simply look at the list of recent mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

In this report we have listed down the most notable deals in mining sector to make it easy for our clients to get a view of themes disrupting the sector and prepare for the future.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Review of the Mining M&A Market - Q3 2025

Mining M&A Deals Analysis by Geography - Q3 2025

Further Reading

Report Authors

Appendix 1: Deal Selection Criteria

Appendix 2: Thematic Research Methodology

Companies Featured

Anglo American

Royal Gold Inc

Gruyere Holdings Pty Ltd

Arclin Inc

Apollo Global Management Inc

Tega Industries Limited

Saudi Arabian Mining Co

Ceska zbrojovka Group

Carcetti Capital Corp

Mitsubishi Corp

Adecoagro SA; Asociacion de Cooperativas Argentinas

Technip Energies NV

PT Danusa Tambang Nusantara

PT Energia Prima Nusantara

Tumad Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS

CoreX Holding BV

Elemental Altus Royalties

U.S. Department of Defense

Avery Dennison Corp

Torex Gold Resources Inc

New Found Gold Corp

Teck Resources (Teck)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd

Gold Road Resources Ltd

DuPont

Molycop USA LLC

Alcoa

Synthesia Nitrocellulose, a.s.

Barrick Mining

Copper World LLC

Profertil SA

PT Arafura Surya Alam

Discovery Silver Corp

Greatland Resources Ltd

Dogu Biga Madencilik Sanayi Ticaret A.S

BHP Group

EMX Royalty

MP Materials Corp

Prime Mining Corp

Maritime Resources Corp.

