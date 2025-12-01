Mining M&A Deals Report Q3 2025 | Deal Value Hits $40 Billion in Q3 2025, Up 46% Year-on-Year With $28 Billion in Mega-Deals

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Mining M&A Deals Q3 2025 - Top Themes" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the disruptive themes that have driven M&A activity in Q3 2025 in the Mining Sector.
The global mining market in Q3 2025 witnessed deals worth $40 billion, a jump of 46% compared to Q3 2024. The sector recorded deal value worth $28 billion mega-deals (defined as any deal valued at more than $1 billion), an increase of 78% compared to Q3 2024.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Review of the Mining M&A Market - Q3 2025
- Mining M&A Deals Analysis by Geography - Q3 2025
- Further Reading
- Report Authors
- Appendix 1: Deal Selection Criteria
- Appendix 2: Thematic Research Methodology
