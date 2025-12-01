Digital Agriculture Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030: Expansion Driven by IoT, AI, and Satellite-Based Innovations as Key Players Expand Partnerships and Digital Farming Solutions

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Agriculture Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Digital Agriculture Market is set to soar from USD 21.405 billion in 2025 to USD 35.906 billion by 2030, achieving a 10.90% CAGR.



The global digital agriculture market is set for robust growth, driven by increasing concerns over food security and the need for enhanced crop productivity and health. Digital agriculture integrates advanced technologies, such as IoT, AI, and satellite-based crop monitoring, into cohesive systems to optimize farming practices for stakeholders like farmers and researchers.

The market is fueled by rising consumer demand for healthier, sustainable food and animal feed, alongside the pressure to reduce chemical usage. Investments in precision farming technologies are growing, supporting higher yields and efficient resource use. Challenges include high implementation costs and limited technological access in developing regions, which may hinder widespread adoption.



Market Drivers



Rising concerns about crop productivity and health are key drivers, as consumer awareness of nutritional and sustainable food options increases. Farmers face pressure to produce more with fewer chemicals, boosting demand for IoT tools like GPS-enabled tractors, which enhance planting efficiency and conserve fuel and time.

Crop monitoring systems, leveraging satellite imagery for real-time vegetation index analysis, are gaining traction for their reliability, consistent data, and wide coverage. These systems enable farmers to detect crop health issues early and take corrective actions, improving yields and farm sustainability. The global push for food security, with a projected population of 9.7 billion by 2050 (FAO), further amplifies the need for digital agriculture solutions.



Market Constraints



High costs of deploying advanced technologies, such as IoT devices and AI systems, pose barriers, particularly for small-scale farmers in developing regions. Limited infrastructure and technical expertise in these areas further restrict adoption. Additionally, data privacy concerns and the complexity of integrating multiple technologies into cohesive systems may slow market growth.



Market Segmentation



The digital agriculture market is segmented by technology, application, and geography. Technologies include IoT, AI, satellite monitoring, and precision farming tools, with IoT and satellite systems leading due to their impact on efficiency. Applications cover crop monitoring, soil management, and yield optimization, with crop monitoring dominating due to its role in real-time farm management. Geographically, the market spans North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, with growth driven by regional agricultural priorities and technological adoption.



Geographical Outlook



North America, particularly the United States, is expected to hold a significant market share, driven by substantial investments in precision farming and a robust agricultural sector. The Asia-Pacific region is poised for rapid growth, fueled by population growth, rising food demand, and increasing adoption of digital tools in countries like China and India. Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa are anticipated to see steady growth as digital infrastructure expands.



Competitive Landscape



Key players are investing in IoT, AI, and satellite-based solutions to enhance farm productivity. Companies focus on partnerships and product innovations to deliver comprehensive digital farming solutions, addressing crop health and yield challenges. Strategic collaborations with technology providers strengthen market positions.



Opportunities and Challenges



Opportunities lie in expanding IoT and AI applications to meet global food security needs and targeting high-growth regions with supportive policies. Challenges include addressing cost barriers and improving technological access in developing markets. Industry experts should prioritize scalable, cost-effective solutions and farmer education to drive the digital agriculture market's growth in a food-security-focused landscape.



Business Landscape

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Industry Value Chain Analysis

Policies and Regulations

Strategic Recommendations

