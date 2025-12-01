Procurement Professionals Alliance Announces New Professional Development Training Opportunity for Leaders

Phoenix, Arizona, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Procurement Professionals Alliance (PPA) is announcing today that the High-Performance Leadership Academy (HPLA) is now officially accredited for 45 contact hours towards UPPCC certifications through PPA's already existing partnership with the Professional Development Academy. This new accreditation reinforces HPLA’s value to procurement professionals seeking to advance their leadership skills and earn recognized professional credentials.

The High-Performance Leadership Academy—an online leadership development program—is designed specifically for procurement professionals and delivers a procurement-focused curriculum that equips participants with practical tools to elevate their leadership skills while balancing the demands of their careers. The program integrates best-in-class leadership training with tailored content addressing the unique challenges and opportunities in the procurement industry.

“This accreditation adds even more value for the procurement professionals we serve,” said Jaime Schorr, Interim Chief Growth Officer for PPA. “HPLA was designed to support growth at every level, and now participants can make progress toward certification while strengthening the skills they rely on every day.”

As HPLA continues to grow, PPA is expanding the ways procurement professionals can access and benefit from their program.

Exclusive Member Benefits & The Upcoming Cohort

PPA members receive exclusive discounted pricing for the High-Performance Leadership Academy through PPA’s partnership with the Professional Development Academy.

The next ten-week cohort begins January 5 , 2026 , and registration is now open here.

Join PPA by December 31, 2025, to receive a free two-year membership and unlock member-exclusive HPLA pricing.

For more information or to enroll in the January 5th cohort, procurement professionals can visit the PPA website here to access registration details and member benefits. To learn more about becoming a PPA member, visit joinppa.org for benefits, and enrollment details.

About The Procurement Professionals Alliance: The Procurement Professionals Alliance (PPA) is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit association dedicated to advancing the procurement profession through collaboration, education, and innovation. Launched in August 2025, PPA unites procurement professionals nationwide under the principle “Elevating the Industry. Unifying the Profession.” Through its commitment to integrity, collaboration, and continuous growth, PPA empowers professionals to shape a more connected, knowledgeable, and empowered industry that honors its heritage while forging a bold future. Membership is open to all procurement professionals and stakeholders. For more information, visit www.joinppa.org.